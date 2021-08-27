Rochester girls cross country preview: Experienced, big-meet runners litter Rochester rosters this fall

CENTURY

Century's Sophia Trabuco runs in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class AA girls track and field state meet on June 19, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Trabuco is one of the top returning runners for Century's cross country team this fall. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Head coaches: Brent McGrew, Joey Keillor

Top returners: Fr. Jazzlyn Hanenberger, Fr. Sophia Trabuco, Fr. Megan Gamble, Fr. Ava Austin.

Top newcomer: Addy Crow.

2021 outlook: The bad news for the Panthers is that senior leader and All-Big Nine runner Kennedy Speer is out due to an ACL injury. The upside for Century is that it has a talented group of freshmen, who have varsity experience, ready to lead the way, in Hanenberger, Trabuco, Gamble and Austin. Crow, who had a strong spring running the 1,600 and 3,200, will add another strong runner to the lineup.

“In general, we have a pretty young team overall so we will still be learning as we go,” McGrew said, “but we do have several young runners who were a key part in our success last year. With one season under their belts, I think they will just have a little more confidence heading into this season. … We have a mix of kids that ran consistently over the summer and some brand new runners that are just getting a feel for the sport.”

JOHN MARSHALL

John Marshall’s Ava Fevold runs in the All-City Cross Country Meet at Century High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link





Head coach: Dakota Hiller

Top returners: Jr. Ava Fevold, Sr. Samantha Padrnos, Jr. Xan Frei, Jr. Maddie Thompson.

Top newcomer: 8th Kate Powell.

2021 outlook: The Rockets are looking to build on solid finishes in the Big Nine (eighth out of 12 teams) and Section 1AA (11th of 17 teams) meets last fall. Fevold, Frei, Thompson and Padrnos were all in the varsity lineup for the big meets, and Powell should be a nice addition to the lineup, too, after a strong track and field season in the spring. “This is super beneficial,” Hiller said of the Rockets’ big-meet experience. “Big cross country meets can be scary at first for our younger girls who have never raced in a meet like that before. Our first meet will be the St. Olaf Showcase which will give them the opportunity to race on the state meet course and experience a big meet. We have a young, smaller team this year, but I am confident in the hard work the girls put in over the summer.”

LOURDES

Lourdes' Anna Peikert runs in a varsity girls cross country meet against against Byron and Lake City last fall. Peikert is one of Lourdes' top returning runners this fall. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist





Head coach: Pete Gilman

Top returners: Fr. Anna Peikert, So. Mariah Brooks, Jr. Greta Deick.

Top newcomer: So. Abby Oxentenko

2021 outlook: The Eagles finished third in the HVL meet and seventh in the Section 1A meet last fall, and their goal is to improve on both of those finishes this fall. Peikert (fourth in HVL, eighth in section meet); Brooks (21st HVL, 27th section) and Deick (25th HVL, 86th section) will lead the way. Peikert’s section-meet time of 20:30.1 would’ve been good for a state-meet berth, had the meet not been called off due to the pandemic. “Our girls had a great summer mileage wise. Our numbers are way down again,” Gilman said. “Our success is contingent on the back half of our top seven and as always on maintaining our health.”

MAYO

Mayo's Laura Behnke (2) runs in the 1600-meter run during the Big Nine Conference girls track and field meet May 26, 2021, at John Marshall High School. Behnke is one of the Spartans' top cross country runners returning this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist





Head coach: Kristie Kinneberg

Top returners: Fr. Katarina Larsen, Sr. Hadley Jensen, 8th Laura Behnke, Fr. Lillian Mills, 8th Harper Doe.

Top newcomer: Jr. Catherine Stacy.

2021 outlook: The Spartans, under first-year head coach Kinneberg (who previously served as an assistant at Mayo), are looking to build on an eighth-place finish at the Section 1AA meet last year. Larsen, Behnke and Mills all were in the varsity lineup for that meet and gained big-meet experience. Stacy, a junior in her first season out for cross country, recently came in first at Mayo’s time trials. “Practices have been great so far. The runners have all shown up ready to put the work in so that they can improve and have a great season,” Kinneberg said. “My first (weeks) as a head coach were amazing. … The runners in particular showed up and hopped right into practice with the mentality that they need to work hard to see results.”

RAACHE

Head coach: Wayne Dickie

Top returners: Junior Sarah Baum, seniors Sarah Klein, Natania Cole, Rachel Perry, Anna Osterlund, Rosie Hicks.

2021 outlook: The Jaguars graduated just one of their top 10 runners from a team that placed sixth in Section 1A last fall, so expectations are high this fall. Baum is back to lead the way after a seventh-place finish in the section, while Cole (31st) and Klein (38th) were challenging to crack the top 30. The five returning seniors will give RAACHE strong depth and a chance to place near the top of every meet. “This will be one of the most experienced girls teams in the 12 years of our program,” Dickie said. “The strong junior high (runners) over the last few years are moving up, so there will be some very good competition within the team.”

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Head coach: Lindsay Johnson

Top newcomers: 8th-grader Lilly Morrisey

2021 outlook: The Lions will have plenty of fresh faces, which is exciting news for a program that didn’t field a full team in the postseason a year ago. Johnson said she has eight runners on the team this fall, six on the varsity and two junior-high runners, the largest number of girls she has coached. “Being able to compete as a team means that the girls will be held accountable by their teammates instead of their races being simply for individual purposes,” Johnson said. “This will help the girls to do their best with the extra motivation of having teammates out on the course to push and pull them physically and mentally. Cross country is an individual and a team sport. When they tire out and can't push for themselves, they can push for their teammates.”