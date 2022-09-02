Rochester girls cross country preview: Talented runners should provide fun season

ROCHESTER — There is plenty to be excited about for the six Rochester high school girls cross country programs.

All, feel confident that at least one of their runners are state bound. Some are confident they will see multiple.

And with the amount of star power returning, it's easy to see why. It should all add up to a fun couple of months.

Century

Head coaches: Brent McGrew, Joey Keillor

Top returners: So. Jazzlyn Hanenberger, Fr. Clara Rock, So. Sophia Comfere, So. Sophia Trabuco, Jr. Addy Crow.

2022 outlook: There’s a lot for the Panthers to be excited about this season. They return their top five runners from a team last year that finished in the top three in both the Big Nine and Section 1AAA championships. Century just missed out on a conference title, finishing behind Northfield by just one point. Jazzlyn Hanenberger (sixth), Clara Rock (12th), Sophia Comfere (17th), Addy Crow (21st) and Sophia Trabuco (24th) all placed in the top 25 at sections a season ago with Hanenberger and Rock each representing the Panthers at state. Hanenberger finished 52nd at the first ever Class AAA state cross country meet, while Rock placed 83rd as just an eighth-grader. Comfere and Trabuco were all-conference a year ago and are coming off a great track season in the spring as well. Century hopes it all leads to the program’s first state appearance.

Century’s Jazzlyn Hanenberger finishes eighth during the 52nd Annual Mayo Invitational cross county meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Eastwood Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

“We have a lot of experienced runners returning this season,” Century co-coach Brent McGrew said. “Many of these runners put in a lot of miles this summer. So we hope to win the Big Nine Conference Championships after getting nipped by one point last year. We then ultimately would like to qualify as a team for the state meet. That is a tough task, but with continued hard work and if things go just right, it’s not out of the question.”

John Marshall

Head coach: Dakota Hiller (3rd season)

Top returners: Sr. Ava Fevold, Fr. Kate Powell.

Top newcomers: Jr. Ryana Mathis, eighth-grader Abigail Tri

2022 outlook: The Rockets receive a big time boost with the youngster Abigail Tri, who transferred to JM second semester from Kasson-Mantorville where she had an impressive debut season. Tri qualified for state as a seventh grader with a fourth-place finish at the Section 1AA meet, before placing 38th at the Class AA state meet. She followed that with a great track season for JM, claiming the 3200-meter title at the Section 1AAA meet. Ava Fevold and Kate Powel each placed in the top 45 at sections a year ago and coach Dakota Hiller is excited about newcomer Ryana Mathis as well.

Century's Megan Gamble, left, and John Marshall's Kate Powell run in the All-City cross country meet Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

“We are a smaller squad this year, but I believe the girls that are out for cross country this year are committed to improving not only themselves, but also this team,” coach Dakota Hiller said. “It's fun to see not only new 7th graders come out, but also some 9th graders and 11th graders who enjoyed track so much, they thought they would give cross country a try. My expectation is to always make this a fun and rewarding sport that they want to continue to do after graduation.”

Lourdes

Head coach: Pete Gilman (5th season)

Top returners: Jr. Abigail Oxentenko, So. Anna Peikert, Jr. Mariah Brooks, Sr. Greta Deick

Rochester Lourdes huddle before the girls varsity race during the 52nd Annual Mayo Invitational cross county meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Eastwood Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

2022 outlook: Lourdes returns its top-five runners from a year ago, including individual state qualifiers Abigail Oxentenko and Anna Peikert. Those two both placed in the top 50 out of 159 runners at state with Oxentenko finishing 37th and Peikert 50th. Mariah Brooks just missed out on being a state qualifier by one spot, placing 11th at the Section 1A meet. Oxentenko, Peikert and Brooks give the Eagles a solid top three, but there are some spots still up for grabs.

“The junior high athletes will need to step up in order to fill our top seven," coach Pete Gilman said. "We will use the early season meets to gain experience and fitness for the championship races at the end of the season. Our success will likely depend on how well our younger athletes can adjust to racing at the varsity level.”

Mayo

Head coach: Kristie Kinneberg (2nd season)

Top returners: Sr. Cate Stacy, So. Katarina Larsen, Fr. Laura Behnke

Top newcomers: Fr. Flora Bolster

2022 outlook: The Spartans are another team that should see a leap forward. Cate Stacy placed in the top half at sections at 25th, while Katarina Larsen finished 31st. Stacy also finished in the top 20 (17th) at the Big Nine championships. Mayo likes what it has in freshman Laura Behnke, who finished 39th at sections and is eager to see from Flora Bolster. Overall, both the boys and girls programs are in a healthy spot with 117 runners signed up between the two teams.

“We have some very strong runners coming back who are striving to place in the Top 15 at conference or sections,” coach Kristie Kinneberg said. “As a team, the Girls should be more competitive this year than we were last year, but with so many new girl runners it is hard to predict. Regardless of what happens, I have been impressed by all our returning runners who have been asked to take on daily leadership roles to help the 40ish new runners get adjusted to being runners and a part of the Mayo Spartan cross country team."

RAACHE

Head coach: Wayne Dickie

Top returners: Sr. Isabelle Alderman, Sr. Sarah Baum.

2022 outlook: The Jaguars graduated four runners from last year’s team that finished ninth at the Section 1A meet. But seniors Isabelle Alderman and Sarah Baum will look to help steady the ship as some young runners get their feet wet. Alderman and Baum both finished in the top 15 at sections.

RAACHE's Sarah Baum, left, and Lourdes' Anna Peikert run in the Section 1A Cross Country Meet Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

“We graduated four runners from our section team but have some young, promising runners who will get a chance to fill some spots,” coach Wayne Dickie said. “Isabelle and Sarah will be counted on heavily this year for their experience as there are several open spots to fill in 2022.”

Overall, RAACHE has a program-best 65 athletes between the boys and the girls teams this season.

Schaeffer Academy

Head coach: Lindsay Collins (4th season)

Top returners: Fr. Lily Morrisey

2022 outlook: With another young group, the Lions are once again looking to continue to grow as a program. Lily Morrisey should help with that. She placed 13th at the Section 1A meet as an eighth-grader.

“I am excited to cultivate, if not a love for running, an appreciation for running and the sport,” coach Lindsay Collins said. “A lot of the team was new last year too as we only have two girls and four boys that have been on the team for more than just one season prior. We saw a lot of growth last season, and I am mostly looking forward to seeing how much growth will happen this season on top of that physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”