Rochester girls soccer preview: Lourdes appears poised for big season

ROCHESTER LOURDES



Lourdes' Amelia Gossman (8) moves the ball during a girls soccer match against Stewartville on Monday in Stewartville. Lourdes won the game 1-0. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Sarah Groven (25th season)

Top returners: Sr. Lindsey Birch (defense; All-HVL, All-State, 6 goals, 2 assists); Jr. Grace Buntrock (defense; All-HVL); Jr. Amelia Gossman (forward; among Lourdes' leading scorers the last two years, great passer).

Top newcomers: Fr. Addison Lange (goalie); Fr. Ella Shedivy; Fr. Allison Restovich; Fr. Anna Shedivy.

2021 outlook: Lourdes finished the regular season unbeaten last year, then lost in a shootout to Dover-Eyota in the Section 1A semifinals. It returns a veteran group led by senior defender Lindsey Birch, who’s among the top players in the state. Despite being a defender, she managed to score six goals and dish out two assists last year. Birch is part of an outstanding back-line defense, with another speedy player next to her, junior Grace Buntrock. The Eagles’ top scorer is Amelia Gossman, a junior. Lourdes has lots of “big game” experience and seems primed for a standout season.

ROCHESTER CENTURY

Century’s Addie Clarey (1) is introduced during a game this season at Mayo High School in 2020. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





Head coach: Karen LaDue (24th season)

Top returners: Sr. Addie Clarey (forward; All-Big Nine, 21 goals, 6 assists); Jr. Jordan Nowicki (forward; All-Big Nine, 6 goals, 9 assists); Sr. Kristen LaDue (defender; All-Big Nine, 1 goal, 1 assist).

Top newcomers: Jr. Sophie Biederman (midfielder); So. Anna Torbenson (defender).

2021 outlook: Century tied with Mankato East for the Big Nine title last year. The Panthers finished 8-1-3 overall, averaging 3.9 goals and allowing 1.2 along the way. Addie Clarey returns and is one of the best forwards in the state, with great speed and skill. She had 21 goals and six assists last year. Jordan Nowicki (forward) and Kristen LaDue (defense) also return as All-Big Nine Conference players, like Clarey. That talent and more should keep Century near the top of the standings again. “We’re a balanced team with multiple players who have the ability to score,” Century coach Karen LaDue said.

ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL

John Marshall’s Ella Pattinson (7) kicks the ball during a game against Mankato East on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Brian Dahl (fourth season)

Top returners: Jr. Ella Pattinson (defender; third year as a starter, 2 goals, 2 assists, great vision); Jr. Jordan Clark (goalie; third year as starting goalie, .896 save percentage, 129 saves); Sr. Makayla Ziegler (forward; 4 goals, 1 assist); Fr. Brinn Kelley (forward; 5 goals after being called up mid-season).

Top newcomers: So. Ava Adams (defender); Fr. Sophia Cornish (midfield); Sr. Shaely Nelson (midfield); Jr. Jasmine Patterson (defender).

2021 outlook: The Rockets were statistically better than their 4-7-1 record suggests last season, having scored 18 goals and given up 15. Captains Ella Pattinson and Sydney Kelley will lead the way, as both were big contributors in 2020. JM has several new starters and will be trying different combinations as the season progresses. “The main goal will be to build confidence and be ready for section playoffs,” JM coach Brian Dahl said. “If there is any guarantee about this team, it is that they will not give up or quit. Every girl is out there giving it their all.”

ROCHESTER MAYO

Mayo’s Isabel Wright dribbles the ball down field during a game on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Andre Bailey (seventh season).

Top returners: Jr. Isabel Wright (midfielder); Sr. Maya Basnyat (midfielder); Jr. Sophia Haakenson (defender);

Top newcomers: Fr. Kia Kirkeby (midfielder); Fr. Evita Hansen (forward).

2021 outlook: Mayo had a solid season last year, finishing 5-4-3 overall. The Spartans have a shot at doing even better this year with lots of returning talent. Mayo hopes to continue playing defense as it did last year when it allowed just 1.1 goals per game. Junior defender Sophia Haakenson is the head of that attack, with her command and skill in the back. Junior Isabel Wright gives Mayo an excellent playmaker and senior Baya Basnyat is an excellent distributor. Both are key midfielders. Mayo has both skill and depth on this team.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Schaeffer’s Linnea Ekbom (3) takes a kick to the shin after shooting the ball during a game on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Schaeffer Academy in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Lynn Waggie (fifth season).

Top returners: Sr. Elise Berryhill (2 goals, 1 assists); So. Linnea Ekbom (6 goals, 5 assists); So. Halle Morgan (3 goals, 1 assist); Fr. Megan Waggie (4 goals, 2 assists).

Top newcomers: Sr. Claire Ekbom; Jr. Hannah Tosse; Fr. Avery Kluth; 7th-grader Aryana Joyce; 7th-grader Gabrielle Schutz.

2021 outlook: Schaeffer is hoping to build off of last season, when it went 2-7-0. The Lions got a pair of wins over Tri-City United. They averaged 1.9 goals per game and permitted 6.7. “Schaeffer Academy’s strength is in our team unity and faith,” Lions coach Lynn Waggie said. “Overall, we have a relatively young squad which is continuing to grow and establish ourselves as an independent member of Section 1A.”

— Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin