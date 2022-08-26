Rochester girls soccer teams hope to build on winning seasons

Also Read

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Karen LaDue. Assistants: Scott LaDue, Libby Cook, John Endicott.

Last season: 9-2 Big Nine, 11-5-2 overall. Lost 1-0 to Lakeville North in the second round of the Section 1AAA semifinals.

Top returners: Sr. forward Jordan Nowicki (18 goals, 16 assists, all-Big Nine); Jr. defender Annika Torbenson (all-Big Nine); Sr. goalie Kate Kopp (honorable-mention all-Big Nine); Sr. midfielder McKenna Baker (8 goals, 9 assists).

Outlook: The Panthers finished second in the Big Nine last year and look to have another high finish this season. They will have to do it without all-state player Addison Clarey, who graduated this spring. Century still has some playmakers, led by senior forward Jordan Nowicki, junior defender Annika Torbenson and senior midfielder McKenna Baker. Nowicki had 18 goals and 16 assists last year en route to being named all-Big Nine Conference.Torbenson was also selected to the all-league team. Like last year, Century is blessed with plenty of speed. It’s also has a standout goalie in senior Kate Kopp.

John Marshall goalkeeper Jordan Clark warms up before a game against Mankato East on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Brian Dahl. Assistant coaches: David Campion, Mo Belal.

Last season: 3-7-1 Big Nine, 3-9-1 overall. Lost 3-0 to Lakeville South in the first round of the Section 1AAA tournament.

Top returners: Sr. goalie Jordan Clark (all-Big Nine, 131 saves); Sr. defender Ella Pattinson (all-Big Nine, four-year starter); So. forward Brinn Kelley (4 goals, 3 assists); Sr. midfielder Brianna Aikens (1 goal, 1 assist); Sr. central defender Sydney Kelley (three-year starter, 1 goal, 1 assist).

Outlook: The Rockets show up this season with a veteran team, with 10 seniors, seven of them in the projected starting lineup. Most have been playing in the JM program since the eighth grade. Goalie Jordan Clark is in her fourth year as a starter. The senior was All-Big Nine Conference last season when she had 131 saves. Clark’s skills give JM a chance in every game. The Rockets will also be looking for big contributions from four-year starting defender Ella Pattinson (senior), sophomore forward Brinn Kelley, senior midfielder Brianna Aikens and third-year starting senior defender Sydney Kelley. JM had trouble scoring last season when it managed just 1.6 goals per game and finished ninth in the Big Nine. Look for it to move up a couple of spots this season. “I expect us to be competitive in the Big Nine and win a few more of those close games,” JM coach Brian Dahl said. “It will be a fun season watching these seniors and seeing what they can accomplish. I will miss each and every one of them after the season comes to a close.”

Mayo’s Isabel Wright dribbles the ball down field during a game on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Andre Bailey. Assistants: Dario Andrijasevic, Kathryn Wolff, Damon Summers, Corey Reid.

Last season: 8-2-1 Big Nine, 8-5-3 overall. Lost 2-1 to Century in the first round of the Section 1AAA tournament.

Top returners: Sr. midfielder Isabel Wright (top goal scorer and assist person last year); Sr. defender Sofia Haakenson.

Outlook: The Spartans have been putting an emphasis the last few years on ball distribution and maintaining possession. That led to an 8-2-1 Big Nine record last year. A new emphasis will be attacking in the final third of the field and thus getting more goals. “If we can do all of this and continue to improve on these aspects, we should be a very competitive team in the conference,” Mayo coach Andre Bailey said. “it's hard to know exactly where we might fall. All the teams/soccer programs in the Big Nine have been improving quite a bit over the years.”

Lourdes' Grace Buntrock (10) runs out for player introductions before a Section 2A semifinal match against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

LOURDES EAGLES

Head coach: Sarah Groven. Assistant: Mike Lacine.

Last season: 4-2 HVL, 15-4 overall. Lourdes lost 3-2 in the Section 2A final to Fairmont Area.

Top returners: Sr. defender Grace Buntrock (honorable-mention all-state); Senior attacker Amelia Gossman; Jr. midfielder Becca Cook.

Outlook: This is a veteran group of Eagles, with six seniors on the roster. The majority of the Lourdes players have been playing varsity soccer for at least two years. The Eagles lost one of the top players in the state to graduation last spring, powerful defender Lindsey Birch. Lourdes also graduated top scorer Amelia Gossman (17 goals). Still, there is some excellent talent here led by honorable-mention all-state selection Grace Buntrock, a senior defender. Also back are senior defenders Ellie Baudhuin, Michaela Schommer and Maya Nickles. Lourdes 26th-year coach Sarah Groven knows what needs to be worked on. “We have a few areas that need some attention after losing some great players to graduation,” Groven said. “Filling the center of the field and transitioning down the field is an area that we'll focus on right away. We have the players to meld into those positions; it's just going to take some time to work through the details.”

— compiled by Pat Ruff • pruff@postbulletin.com