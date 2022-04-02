Rochester girls track and field preview: Century brimming with talent, numbers

CENTURY

Head coach: Kris Allen. Assistant coaches: Kassi Brown, Brent McGrew, Ben Irons, Alex O'Connell, Ray Ashworth, Kyle Riggott.

Last year: Century was the Big Nine Conference champion and finished 11th at the state meet. Its 4x100 relay team (Favor Omoijuanfo, Addison Clarey, Sarrah Lindner, Maddie Habberstad) finished second at state and its 4x800 relay team (Sophia Trabuco, Kennedy Speers, Penelopea Gordon, Gracie Shannon) seventh. Habberstad was seventh at state in the long jump and Gordon ninth in the 800.

Top returners: Megan Lund, So., sprints (12.87 200, 6th in section meet); Audrey Whitney, So., sprints/jumps; Addison Clarey, Sr., sprints; Sarrah Lindner, Sr., jumps/sprints (17-4 in long jump, 3rd at section meet); Favor Omoijuanfo, Jr., sprints/jumps; Maddie Habberstad, Jr., sprints/jumps (17-2 3/4 long jump, 7th at state); Jordyn Sutton, Sr., hurdles; Amaliya Benjamin, Sr., hurdles; Penelopea Gordon, Sr., middle/long distance (2:17.60 800, 9th at state); Elise Jensen, Jr., throws; Bailey Klote, So., throws; Sohia Trabuco, Fr., distance; Jazzlyn Hanenberger, Fr., distance; Addy Crow, So., distance; Ellie Flodstrom, Sr., distance.

Outlook: Century looks to have almost every event covered and with depth. There is also plenty of star power there led by state individual event participants from last year Maddie Habberstad (long jump) and Penelopea Gordon (800). But Century also has many more individuals back who participated in state relay events, including the group of Favor Omoijuanfo, Addison Clarey, Sarrah Lindner, Maddie Habberstad that finished second in the 4x100 relay. Contending for the Big Nine title again is an obvious goal. But this group has the potential to do even more than that.

Coach Allen says: “Our strong varsity group is balanced by large numbers of seventh through ninth-graders. This mix will allow us to really develop the future of our program, while relying on the strength of our veteran performers. The team hopes to contend for the Big Nine title as well as send a contingent of athletes back to the state meet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Dakota Hiller. Assistant coaches: Nolan Fox, Mikaela Radditz.

Last year: John Marshall finished 10th at the Big Nine Conference meet. Greta Freed was fifth in the 3,200 at the section meet and Isabella Andrijasevic was sixth in the 400.

Top returner: Paige Caldwell, Fr., 100 hurdles.

Outlook: Sophomore Paige Caldwell is one of the more up-and-coming hurdlers in the Big Nine Conference, having shown big improvement a year ago. JM’s top two performers from a year ago, distance runner Greta Freed and 400 runner Isabella Andrijasevic, both graduated. So, in most ways, this is a rebuilding year for the Rockets. JM has added close to 20 girls to its roster who are new to the sport.

Coach Hiller says: “With lots of meets on the schedule this year and having the opportunity to race against more teams than last year (held back by COVID-19), we will really be able to compete at a higher level and have more opportunities to showcase the talent we do have on our team. Since we have such a young team, our goal as coaches is to teach them the value of hard work and that you get what you put in it. You can still have fun and work hard in this sport.”

Mayo's Hannah Hanson runs in the 100-meter hurdles during the State Class AA girls track and field meet Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

MAYO

Head coach: Jered Smiley. Assistant coaches: Matthew Olson, Jeff Schlicter, Kristie Kinneberg, Jeff Ubringer, Bob Sheehan, Cory Urban.

Last year: Mayo finished sixth at the Big Nine Conference meet. Hannah Hanson was third at state in the 100 hurdles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top returners: Hannah Hanson, Jr., hurdles (14.72 100 hurdles, 3rd at state); Madison Meyer, Jr., sprints; Aliyah Peterson, Jr., sprints; Abigail Wigle, Jr., sprints/pole vault; Farah Salama, Jr., sprints; Claire Siems, So., sprints; Shannon Chen, So., 800; Hannah LaMaster, Sr., 800; Amelia Decker, So., distance; Jayden Lester, Jr., hurdles/high jump.

Outlook: The Spartans are led by one of the top all-around athletes in the state, Hannah Hanson. The junior was third at state a year ago in the 100 hurdles and posted an even better time in the section meet (14.56). She is also strong in the 300 hurdles, where she was third a year ago in the section meet (46.28). Mayo also has a strong 400/800 runner in sophomore Shannon Chen. She was seventh a year ago in the 400 (1:01.39) at the section meet. Mayo third-year coach Jered Smiley is encouraged by this team’s work ethic and attitude.

Coach Smiley says: “I’m very excited about this, my third year as head coach. We have an amazing team of talented and passionate young people. I'm especially proud of how positive and supportive of a community our athletes are building at Mayo High School.”

Lourdes' Anna Peikert runs in the girls 1600-meter run during a track and field meet Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Charles. Athletes from Lourdes, Lake City, Schaeffer Academy, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central and St. Charles competed in the event. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

LOURDES

Head coach: Steve Strickland. Assistant coaches: Pete Gilman, Demonte Nelson, Stacy Fox, Andy Poterucha, Trisha Adamson.

Last year: Lourdes finished third in the Hiawatha Valley League meet. Its 4x100 relay team of Grace Buntrock, Paige Gallaugher, Ella Shedivy and CJ Adamson was fourth at state.

Top returners: Ryan Witter, So., 800; Amelia Gossman, Jr., 800; Anna Peikert, Fr., distance (5:44.50 1,600, 4th at section meet); CJ Adamson, sprints; Grace Buntrock, Jr., sprints; Kiara Haugen, Sr., sprints; Abigail Oxentenko, So., distance; Mariah Brooks, So., distance; Ella Shedivy, Fr., sprints; Anna Shedivy, Fr., sprints.

Outlook: The Eagles have some excellence in the sprints, led by CJ Adamson, Grace Buntrock and Kaira Haugen. Expect a return trip to state for them in the 4x100 where the Eagles landed fourth last year. Lourdes also has good depth in the distance races with Anna Shedivy, Mariah Brooks and Abigail Oxentenko. Shedivy and Oxentenko were state qualifiers in cross country this past fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Strickland says: “We have very good depth this year in the running events, and we hope to continue to improve in the field events and compete at the end of the season in both True Team and the section meet in Class A.”