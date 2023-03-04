99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester has three championship finals qualifiers in Class AA boys swimming and diving

Mayo's Alonzo Montori, Century's Jensen Richard and 200 freestyle relay of Century all earn spot in Saturday's championship finals.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 09:42 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Rochester individuals earned a spot in the championship finals of the Class A boys state swimming and diving meet during the preliminary round of Friday as well as one Century relay.

Alonzo Montori of Mayo and Jensen Richard of Century both had top-eight finishes in an individual event. Century's 200 freestyle relay placed seventh.

The top eight in each event advance to the championship finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Swimmers that placed 9-16 will swim in the consolation finals.

Montori placed sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.12.

Richard earned the final spot in the championship finals of the 100 backstroke. He was eighth with a time of 52.41.

Century's 200 freestyle relay of Jack Homme, Nathan Kram, Albert Hu and Owen Kelly was seventh in 1:27.28.

Century had swimmers or relays reach the consolation finals in six other events, including Homme in both of his individual events.

Homme was 12th in the 50 freestyle and 13th in the 100 butterfly. He was part of the 400 freestyle relay team along with Andrew Linden, Gavin Potter and Kelly placed 10th.

Linden, Nathan Zhang, Hu and Kram were in 14th place after the preliminary round of the 200 medley relay.

Potter, a freshman, was in 15th place in the 500 freestyle. He just missed a spot in the consolation finals of the 200 freestyle as he was 17th.

The diving prelim and semifinal round held Thursday. Century eighth-grader Silas Wagstaff was in 14th place and advanced to the finals on Saturday.

CLASS AA BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING STATE PRELIMS

Rochester state competitors

(Includes prelim finish, time. Top 16 advance to Saturday's final round)

200 medley relay — 14. Century (Andrew Linden, Nathan Zhang, Albert Hu, Nathan Kram) 1:39.44

200 freestyle — 6. Alonzo Montori (Mayo) 1:42.12, 17. Gavin Potter (Cen) 1:45.97.

50 freestyle — 12. Jack Homme (Cen) 21.51.

Diving — 14. Silas Wagstaff (Cent) 241.95.

100 butterfly — 13. Homme (Cen) 51.22.

100 freestyle — 13. Montori (Mayo) 47.26.

500 freestyle — 15. Potter (Cen) 4:52.05.

200 freestyle relay — 7. Century (Homme, Kram, Hu, Kelly) 1:27.28.

100 backstroke — 8. Richard (Cen) 52.41.

400 freestyle relay — 10. Century (Homme, Linden, Potter, Kelly) 3:13.24.

