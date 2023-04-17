Rochester lacrosse previews: Century girls, Mayo boys expecting big things

BOYS LACROSSE

Century

Head coach: Brett Applegath

2022 record: 3-11 overall

Top returning players (2022 stats): Zach Jacobson, sr., FOGO (face off, get off, 63% FO); Owen Hemmingson, Sr., Attacker (20 goals, 19 assists); Bennet Pronk, Jr., Attacker (25 goals, 5 assists); Jack Ottman, Sr., Defender (36 ground balls).

2023 outlook: With just six seniors, Century may look young but the truth is it has a number of key contributors from last year’s three-win squad. Two of those are attackers Zach Jacobson and Owen Hemmingson, who once again expect another strong offensive season. The defense is expected to be anchored by senior Jack Ottman, while freshman Deacon Langsdale and eighth-grader Rylan Hoy are expected to be contributors in the midfield. Overall, coach Brett Applegath feels this group can take a step forward this year.

Coach Applegath says: “We are a young team; we only have six seniors, who we will rely on to help push our young talented players. Our team does come with varsity experience as many of our key players from last season are returning once again. We expect to make some noise in the Big 9 and hope to make a playoff run this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo

Head coach: Adam Gibson

2022 RECORD: 3-10

Top returning players: Reese Ackerman, Sr., Attacker (34 goals, 21 assists); Lucas Cramer, Sr., Midfielder (31 goals, 9 assists); Tore Papenfuss, Sr., Midfielder/FO (10 goals, three assists, 63.4% FO, 136 ground balls, All-Section honorable mention); Cade Snider, Sr., Defender (injured most of 2022).

2023 outlook: The Spartans are expecting a step up from their three wins a year ago and in fact have their sights set on contending for a Big Nine title, as well as contending in Section 1. Senior captain and NCAA Division III Oberlin College commit Reese Ackerman is a big reason why as are fellow seniors and midfielders Lucas Cramer and Tore Papenfuss. Cade Snider will lead the defense after being injured for most of the season. Freshmen midfielders Max Gargollo and Michal Engman, along with eighth-grade midfielder Aiden Anderson, are hoping to play a role for Mayo.

Coach Gibson says: “We have over a dozen seniors this season and most have played for us since eighth grade. Really looking forward to their last campaign together. We are tall and ultra athletic this year. The boys hit the weight room and a few growth spurts this offseason. We return most of our starting lineup and really expect to compete for the Big 9 title and in Section 1. (We're) installing a few new concepts that the boys have really been grasping and excited to compete this spring. Hopefully we can avoid the injury and illness bug that crippled us last season.”

Century defender, senior Jill Shockman and golie, junior Abigail Connors celebrate their away win over Mayo on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Century won 16-2. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

GIRLS LACROSSE

Century

Head coach: Tyler Johnson (2022 Section 1 coach of the year)

ADVERTISEMENT

2022 record: 11-4 overall, 9-1 in conference (Big Nine champs, Team academic All-State Gold)

Key returning players: Allison Anneke, Sr., Attacker; Abigail Connors, Sr., Goalie (back-to-back All-Big Nine, second-team All-Section 1); Sophie Langsdale, Sr., Midfielder (back-to-back All-Big Nine, first-team All-Section 1); Katelyn Moe, Jr., Attack/Midfield (All-Big Nine HM); Ava Austin, So., Attack/Midfield.

2023 outlook: The Panthers graduated 11 from a squad that won a Big Nine Conference title and reached the Section 1 semifinals, but they still have standout goal scorer Sophie Langsdale. The Northern Michigan University commit finished top-10 in the state a year ago with more than 60 goals. She joins talented offensive playmakers like attackers Allison Anneke and Katelyn Moe, as well as standout midfielder Olivia Morrissey. UW-La Crosse commit Siena Davis will also have a big role for coach Tyler Johnson, who is excited about freshman attacker Isabella Ashton and freshman defender Olivia Prochnow. Overall, Johnson and the Panthers are eager to build on last year's success.

Coach Johnson says: “We graduated a large group of seniors last season but have an amazing group ready to step in and give their all while trying to repeat as Big 9 Champions.”

John Marshall

Head coach: Breanna Bly

2022 record: 1-10 overall.

Key returning players: Mallory Neurer, Sr., Attacker; Luca Neurer, So., Attacker; Camilla Hangge, So., Attacker; Janna Sprow, Jr., Attacker; Abby Hudson, Sr., Attacker.

2023 outlook: It’s a trying time right now for the JM program. After ending the co-op with Lourdes, the Rockets are having a hard time with numbers and overall depth. Overall, coach Bly will know her and her squad will do their best, while having fun along the way. But Bly overall, is concerned with not only the direction of her program, but JM athletics in general. Still, she is excited about this group with a number of athletic new faces. With an attack that features the Neurer sisters, JM expects an explosive offense as well as a solid defense that will feature several talented seniors including Maddie Widman, Zoe Anderson, Sharai Liu, Angel Ames and Krystal Mai. They will be asked to help freshmen goalies Julia Curran and Kylie Logan. Bly is also eager to see seventh grader Zulysa Nique as well as freshmen Adhel Mabor and Manal Mahamoud, plus first-time seniors AJ Forhman and soccer standout Jordan Clark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Bly says: “The last few years have been rough for not only John Marshall Girls Lacrosse but for many of John Marshall's teams. Between the School Board's decision to end the John Marshall Lourdes co-op to the most recent boundary changes, it has been increasingly difficult to field full teams. Boys lacrosse and girls hockey are no longer available at John Marshall. Any students wishing to play those sports now have to co-op with Century and become Panthers. And next season is highly doubtful for JM Boys Hockey. For the last two years, we have not had enough players to run a full JV squad and had to drop down many of our varsity players to play a modified version of JV games, which took a lot out of our athletes. We have done lots of recruiting this season and are delighted with the new players that have come out for the team. Having said that, we have high expectations for our team this year. I have been encouraged by their focus and commitment to improving their skills and understanding of the game. Our players have really bonded in the last two weeks and it will show on the field.”

Mayo

Head coach: Caroline Curran and Nikki Root (co-coaches)

2022 record: 2-10 overall.

Key returning players: Ann Palmer; Sydney Schmitz; Avery Walz.

2023 outlook: Now in the second season of the Curran and Root era, the Spartans are feeling confident in taking a step up this season. Both Curran and Root really like a strong senior class that includes Ann Palmer, Sydney Schmitz and Avery Walz. Mayo is also expecting some big things from a number of newcomers.

Coach Curran and Root says: "Our returning senior class has put in considerable effort in seeing their teammates success, bringing an unmatched level of team unity. They have worked diligently in fall leagues and the preseason to prepare for their final season of high school lacrosse! We have great new talent on the team who we expect will make significant impacts on all areas of the field. Our program is focused on both team and individual goals, striving to bring our best to the field every day. We also have multiple multi-sport athletes that help bring additional field awareness and strategy to the team."