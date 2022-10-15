Rochester Mountain Bike team offers thrills (and some spills)

ROCHESTER — Mountain biking, with its rugged off-road journeys marked by rough terrain and sharp turns and jumps, has gone from a little-known sport to mainstream.

Rochester has witnessed its growth at all age levels. An example is what’s happened with the Rochester Mountain Bike team, a collection of boys and girls ages sixth grade to high school seniors.

In its 11th year, the team has risen from approximately nine participants its first year to 82 now.

Their season starts in late July and ends later this month, with three-times-per-week practices at the wooded and gnarly trails of Gamehaven Park and Eastwood Park. The team takes part in five meets, the final one being the All-Team Finale on Saturday and Sunday in Chisholm.

Matt Blanshan is one of the team’s 31 coaches and himself a mountain bike racer the last 30 years. He says it’s the sport’s accessibility to bikers of all abilities that is such a draw. It’s that, and the adventure of it, with racers never sure what’s next.

There are thrills there, and occasional spills.

“Kids love it,” Blanshan said. “I think the primary reason is because it is something they can do and they can push themselves. Plus, there isn’t a lot of structure there.”

That’s not to say there isn’t a good deal of skill there. Ample training is required to become proficient at it. Blanshan notes that there are 35 specific skills to teach. On his team, he addresses 20 of those.

Here is a snapshot of three of this season’s most promising Rochester Bike Team members, Mayo's Jack McCauley and Ellie Williams, and Century's Tyler Wetzstein.

JACK MCCAULEY

McCauley is considered the king of mountain biking among Rochester teenagers.

The Mayo junior inspires this kind of language from up-and-coming racer Tyler Wetzstein, who aspires to get to McCauley's level.

“Jack is a huge icon in the Rochester racing scene,” said Wetzstein, a sophomore at Century. “He is un-human-like, he is such a strong biker. And he’s got such a strong mentality. Most people in the Rochester racing scene know who he is.”

Then there is this from Blanshan: “Jack is an amazing competitor with a strong motivation to improve and do well. On any given day, he can beat anyone in Minnesota.”

For all of his racing accomplishments, including finishing sixth last year among high schoolers during the fall mountain biking season, McCauley isn’t ready to anoint himself as any great thing. At least not yet.

McCauley says he’s been “humbled” plenty in the last year as he’s gone national with some of his racing.

He knows he’s good. But he’s discovered that he’s hardly alone there. Though he still thirsts to compete, finishing well back in the pack in national events recently has tamped down his expectations and any kind of grand design in the sport.

But he doesn’t see that as a bad thing. He’s not going to stop competing and he intends to make mountain biking a life-long sport. The difference now is, winning is no longer his “all everything.”

“I really got humbled this year at nationals,” said McCauley, who was much better the year before when he landed 39th in a national race. “I didn’t come in with the greatest fitness this year and I got chewed up. The kids who were there were just at another level. But I’ve come to terms with that. I don’t want to train as hard as they train. I want to devote most of my time to school and other stuff. My freshman and sophomore years, I put a lot more time into biking. But I’ve made that switch now as I get into the more important part of my high school (academic) career.”

Still, McCauley, who hopes to become an engineer, remains a Rochester and Minnesota racing star. He and his brother Patrick, a senior at Mayo High School, are two of just three Rochester Mountain Bike team members — along with Mayo's Noah Billings — who race with the varsity. The other 79 members race at the junior varsity or lower levels.

Jack McCauley got interested in biking as a fourth-grader, when on school days he’d routinely bike the 4 miles that separated his house from Folwell Elementary School. He also became a runner a bit later in life, though mountain biking won out. The adrenaline rush it provides him is a major lure.

“I liked running, too,” he said, "but biking can get you further faster. Thrill seeking is part of what I like about it. My adrenaline needs get fulfilled in smallish ways with it.”

McCauley knows he is taking a risk every time he races. As he’s made his way through the tough terrain that mountain biking trails are famous for, and done it at racing speeds, he’s taken his share of spills.

“I’ve crashed countless times,” he said. “The worst one I’ve had was in Arkansas. I was racing on a concrete pump track ... I went flying over my handle bars and landed on my face. That knocked me out and gave me a concussion.”

TYLER WETZSTEIN

Tyler Wetzstein wasn’t sure which sport should get the bulk of his attention, mountain biking or baseball.

The sophomore at Century enjoys and does well in both.

“I’ve started to realize that I have to (mostly) pick one or the other if I want to excel at one,” said Wetzstein, a longtime traveling baseball player and the starting shortstop on the Century freshman team most of this past season. “I’m thinking now that I like mountain biking a little bit more than baseball. I think I’m a little bit better at it.”

As an eighth-grader, when he first joined the Rochester Mountain Bike team, Westzstein was good enough to win three of the five eighth-grade level races he entered, going against some of the biggest schools in the Twin Cities.

He’s felt a heavy draw to mountain biking ever since. Wetzstein has spent this season competing on the Rochester Mountain Bike team’s JV3 team, a level just below the varsity. His plan is to make the varsity next year and he’s prepared to put on up to 3,000 miles leading up to next fall season to make that happen.

That, he says, is what the best riders do.

When Wetzstein considers how hard he needs to train, he keeps something in mind as motivation.

“It’s that there is always someone faster and better out there,” he said. “That has shown especially this year as I’ve been racing against a lot of 11th graders and seniors. There are lots of 17- and 18-year-olds out there where this is their main sport. They are big riders who put on a bunch of miles. I’m not as dominant now as I was in my younger years, because now I am racing up (in age). Next year, if I get into varsity, it’s going to be even harder. The kids at that level are total athletes who take training to another level. They are total trainers.”

Wetzstein got heavily involved in riding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Encouragement from his older brother, Ryan, and his dad Shaun — both of whom ride — was helpful, also. Wetzstein was in seventh grade when he got started, COVID-19 having shut down most every other sports outlet.

“I had quite a bit of free time, and my brother, dad and I needed something to do,” Wetzstein said. “So we’d go (mountain) biking at Eastwood Park. It was a fun thing to do. My dad was always a road racer and had also been mountain biking for a while. My brother had already joined the Rochester Mountain Bike team. Then I joined the next year. It was pretty fun and I ended up training quite a bit. That set me up to where I am today.”

Blanshan appreciates the speed with which Wetzstein rides. Now he wants his biking skills to catch up to that.

“Sometimes Tyler rides faster than his skills and that gets him in trouble once in a while on a technical course with tight corners,” he said. “You miss a corner and you’ve lost five spots. Then you’ve got to work really hard to get those five spots back again. But one thing I really like about Tyler is he embraces the ‘suck’ that comes with (racing and training). He loves being in pain.”

Wetzstein isn’t sure he’d put it exactly like that.

“It’s not like I like hurting myself,” he said. “But I do like to push myself. You have to mentally prepare yourself to embrace the struggle and the pain. The pain will eventually go away.”

ELLIE WILLIAMS

A year ago, Ellie Williams fell off her mountain bike and landed on a jagged portion of it. It happened as the Mayo junior was mountain biking deep in the woods at Gamehaven with her Rochester Mountain Bike team.

The result was a deep gash in her thigh and a couple of her team’s coaches carrying her a long distance, the pain too intense for her to walk. Then it was a trip to the emergency room where Williams received six stitches.

Two weeks later, she was back at it, a heavy wrap on her thigh and a smile on her face.

“When I felt better, I came right back,” said Williams, who’s been on the team since she was in seventh grade. “I love everyone on our team and didn’t want to miss out on any more practices. I missed the people and always like biking.”

Williams didn’t show up for her first practice all those years ago with that same go-get-‘em attitude.

She said she was like so many girls who’ve joined this mostly male-dominated team and sport.

Williams admits she was scared.

“I had that scared aspect going onto this team,” she said. “I was scared of the downhills and dirt being everywhere. You end up with a tan line of dirt around your socks. It doesn’t give you much femininity. And at first, I was scared, with all of the guys on the team. I had a difficult time making friends on the team at first. I stayed around the other girls.”

For Williams, times have changed. A member of the JV3 team now and its fastest female rider, she now comfortably mixes with everyone.

Rochester mountain bikers Jack McCauley, left, Ellie Williams and Tyler Wetzstein before a ride on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Gaemhaven Scout Reservation in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I love the community that it creates,” said Williams, who in the spring is a middle-distance runner for Mayo's track and field team. “I am a team captain so I’ve gotten to know a lot of the riders. It’s just a fun environment. Many of the riders aren’t that seriously focused on their performance. I ride competitively and I enjoy that. But I like that competition isn’t the only thing that the team focuses on.”

Among the biggest changes in Williams is how she’s come to appreciate the grit of mountain biking.

One of nine girls on a team that boasts 82 members (grades six through 12), she has gone from fearful to mostly fearless as she navigates sharp turns, ruts, trees, hills and all of that dirt.

This isn’t just an endurance sport, it is also a sport of skill. Rochester Mountain Bike coaches such as Blanshan teach as many as 20 different skills specific to mountain biking.

Williams has come a long way.

“In mountain biking, there is a lot of endurance and a lot of skill needed,” she said. “I like the balance between them and how the downhill part relies on skill. I’ve noticed how I’ve gotten a lot better at the skill part. I used to go around a turn and I would think about it that first year and would have stopped and been cautious. Now, I just go through it with ease.”