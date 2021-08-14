Rochester native Ferschweiler ready to take on 'best conference in the country' as Western Michigan's head coach

Pat Ferschweiler has had a long road to get to his dream job.

The Rochester native’s dream was realized last week when he was named the men’s hockey head coach at his alma mater, Western Michigan, a program on the rise and one that plays in arguably the best conference in college hockey, the NCHC.

Ferschweiler, 51, is a John Marshall graduate who helped the Rockets reach the state tournament in 1988, playing alongside teammates such as future NHLer Doug Zmolek and current Rochester Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff.

Pat Ferschweiler

Ferschweiler has coached at nearly every level, from Midget hockey to the NHL.

He sat down this week with Forum News Service’s Jess Myers and Mick Hatten on The Rink Live podcast to talk about his path to the job at Western Michigan. Here is some of what Ferschweiler had to say about his journey to becoming a Division I head coach.

The entire podcast with Myers, Hatten and Ferschweiler can be found at TheRinkLive.com .

The Rink Live: How did it come about that you were offered and accepted the head coach job at Western Michigan, taking over for Andy Murray?

Pat Ferschweiler: It happened quickly. It was two Thursdays ago, I got called it and it was just Andy and our two ADs. Andy just said it’s time for him to step down. Thankfully the ADs said ‘we know you’re our next guy. We’ve already cleared it with the President and gone through the channels. If you’re willing to accept it, we’d like to announce it.’ It was a short time frame. It was something I’d hoped for and wanted the opportunity to do.

TRL: What was it like working with Andy Murray?

PF: Anyone who knows Andy Murray, that man loves hockey and loves to coach hockey, and he’s very good at it. When that day (he’d step down) was ever going to come? I didn’t know for sure, but I’m very excited for the opportunity and ready to do a great job. … Andy is a just a good person. And then with how good of a hockey coach he is and how well he treats everyone around him, he’s just a good mentor to have.

TRL: What was it like growing up and playing hockey in Minnesota?

PF: Minnesota is the last pure hockey place on Earth, I believe. People play for their local teams, play along geographical lines. … I was lucky enough to grow up in a time when everyone played. It’s the State of Hockey for a reason. Everyone I grew up with played hockey. It’s pure joy to grow up in Minnesota, to have access to outdoor rinks and have access to so much hockey at all times.

TRL: What was it like to grow up in Rochester?

PF: I grew up with a great group of kids in Rochester. Back in that time we had some pretty good players coming through -- Doug Zmolek, Shjon Podein, Jeff Kruesel, Mike Curry, to name a few. Eric Means, who played at the University of Minnesota. It was just pure love and joy for playing the game. We did it a lot and got pretty good at it. … All my family still lives in Rochester or in the surrounding area, so I get back as much as possible and enjoy ‘God’s Country.’

TRL: You stayed home and played in the USHL for the Rochester Mustangs.

PF: It was incredible. Mark Kaufman was my coach. He’s now an assistant at Ferris State. He’s a world class coach and a great person. He taught me that you really have to work for it. He wasn’t the first coach who said it to me, but he was the first coach that made it impactful for me and I really got that message of “you have to outwork people and really have to dig in to be great.”

TRL: What will your style be as a head coach, in such a tough conference?

PF: Our conference is incredible from top to bottom. I 100 percent think it’s the best conference in the country. … I’m a relationship coach. The players have an open-door policy with me. I’m going to be honest with them and they can be honest with me. On the ice, we’re going to attack. We want to take away time and space and turn it the other way as fast as possible.

TRL: You had the opportunity to (be an assistant) coach in the NHL, with the Detroit Red Wings at an interesting time for the franchise (2015-19), coming off a long run as a Stanley Cup contender and moving into a new arena. What was that time like?

PF: What an amazing experience that was for me to be able to coach the best players in the world, coach with no limitations of change. Whatever we could think of, those guys could do, and they could do it on the next shift. We just show them one video clip and they go ‘OK.’

TRL: Having coached at Western Michigan for two stints (2010-14, 2019-present), you had a brief overlap with PJ Fleck’s time as football coach there. Any good PJ Fleck stories to tell?

PF: I was only here just one year with PJ. He came in and, he was younger then, but his enthusiasm was the same. He hit Western Michigan like a hurricane, in the best possible way. The guy, as you guys (in Minnesota) well know, he just wakes up and decides to be great every day. He doesn’t take no for an answer, he just doesn’t accept it out of anyone around him. … He’s just a really caring person and that’s why kids would run through a wall for him. Every player on that team knows that he cares about them and that’s a great standard for a coach to set.