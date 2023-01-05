Rochester Nordic skier Peikert can never get enough of her sport

ROCHESTER — The turning point for Anna Peikert happened just more than one year ago, in Duluth.

It was then and there that the Rochester Nordic Ski team member came to a realization. It was that she could be special in this sport.

It was a first-place finish in a CXC series race, the Duluth Super Tour, that did it. The Rochester Lourdes sophomore was competing in the U16 age group, the cross country ski race covering 5 kilometers.

Included in it were racers from throughout the Midwest and the Great Lakes states.

It goes down as a signature day for Peikert, one that she’ll forever look back on.

“I was not expecting to win that race,” Peikert said. “There were a lot of other people in it that I expected to beat me. But I did a lot of running and skiing before it to get ready.”

Things haven’t been the same for Peikert since. She’d found her athletic calling and from then on has acted accordingly — and then some.

“That motivated me,” said Peikert, also a cross country runner and a track-and-field athlete at Lourdes who is in her fourth season on the Rochester Nordic Ski team. “It motivated me to train even harder. After that (besides skiing for the Rochester club), I also started skiing in Minneapolis (where some courses offer man-made snow) two to three times per week with my dad (Tobias Peikert). He’d drive me after school and I’d do my homework in the car.”

Rochester Nordic Ski team member Anna Peikert is a rising star in her sport. Contributed / Anna Sortland

Tobias isn’t in love with the 90-mile trips to Minneapolis. But besides knowing how much the end result satisfies his daughter, he’s found a benefit for himself, too.

“It is a painful drive to Minneapolis,” Tobias said. “But when she skis there, I ski as well. This is a sport we’ve really adopted as a family. (Anna) used to be a competitive swimmer. As a parent, I hated swim meets, just sitting in the stands to watch a race for a minute and a half.”

Besides those Minneapolis jaunts, there have been many other cross country ski ventures for Anna in the last year, many of them far and wide. There have been competitions in Michigan and northern Minnesota and a summer ski camp in Vermont. And the Minneapolis trips have only increased as Anna is now also a member of the Minneapolis Ski Club.

Peikert, daughter of Mayo Clinic physicians Tobias and Maja Tippmann-Peikert, is one who can't get enough of cross country skiing.

Tobias isn’t complaining. Like Maja, from Germany, he is every bit as much into the outdoors and endurance exercising as Anna.

“I am super pleased that she likes it,” Tobias said. “It fits in with my interests very much. (Cross country skiing) has become a really family sport for us. Since the seventh grade, this is really what Anna has wanted to do. I like it. She has built a culture of staying active, something that keeps you fit for life. That, for my wife and I, is what we want for our kids.”

It was in seventh grade that Anna first joined the Rochester Nordic Ski team. Head coach David Herbert almost instantly saw a potential star in Peikert, who leaped out with her effort.

Herbert wasn’t surprised at how hard Peikert went at it. He was familiar with Tobias, who like him, has been an active bicyclist. Tobias never seemed to tire when he biked. It was the same thing with Anna on skis. Like her father, Herbert describes Anna as having “a big engine.”

“In our workouts, I noticed that she was rarely tired,” Herbert said. “We’d get done with a workout and she’d say, ‘I want more.’ Tobias has an engine like crazy. Turns out that she’s got one, too.”

On the Rochester Nordic Ski team, Anna has a teammate as talented, driven and hard working as she is. That is Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Natasha Sortland . Both are among the top age-group skiers in the Midwest.

They push each other. They also offer Herbert a dimension to his team that it might not have otherwise.

He is not asking all of his skiers to train with the intensity that they do. But he’s sure happy to have their example and passion.

“What we want is to give kids a lifetime sport and to gravitate to whatever level they want to be at,” Herbert said. “With someone like Anna, she is a student of it and very focused. She is a natural competitor and one of those cases where you marvel at your top athletes always wanting more. She doesn’t worry about the quantity of the workout. She has found a groove, knows how to do it and does it well.”