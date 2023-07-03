Rochester Patriots power their way to runner-up finish at Firecracker 92 Tournament

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Patriots made a fantastic run to the championship game of the annual Firecracker 92 American Legion baseball tournament, but then they ran out of gas.

The Patriots topped the rival Rochester A's 7-2 in the tournament semifinals Sunday morning, but Holmen's depth showed through in the title game as it topped the Patriots 8-0. For the weekend, champion Holmen went 5-0 and outscored its five opponents by a combined score of 40-7.

Holmen beat the Rochester Redhawks 9-1 in Sunday morning's semifinals.

Against the Patriots, Holmen jumped out to and early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first and plating six runs across the first three innings. From there, the Patriots slowed things down with Mason Konz providing three scoreless innings of relief. It wasn't enough, however, as the Patriots' offense could never find a groove at the plate.

Alex Kronfeld pitched a 1-hit gem for Holmen, scattering five walks to shut down the Patriots.

Adam Hegrenes broke up the no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth, and the Patriots loaded the bases for their only real threat of the game, but Kronfeld worked out of the jam and shut things down in the seventh for the complete-game victory.

In the semifinal game against the A's, Gavin Konz was solid on the mound for the Patriots, scattering five hits over four innings of work, allowing only two runs in the Patriots' 7-2 win.

The bullpen shut the door from there, with James Ostman (two innings) and Ethan Loos (one inning) combining for three scoreless innings in relief.

The Patriots were opportunistic at the plate and on the bases, scoring three runs in the second and four in the fifth inning, despite only four hits in the game. Patience at the plate (six walks) and aggressive base-running were the catalysts in scoring seven runs.

Cole Rocholl started on the mound for the A's and was hurt by a couple miscues in the field, allowing six runs (two earned).

The Patriots finished the tournament with a 4-1 record and a runner-up finish.

Holmen (Wis.) 8, John Marshall 0

Holmen#231#000#2#—#8#8#1

John Marshall#000#000#0#—#0#1#1

Holmen (Wis.): X. Palmer 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; J. Walter 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; E. Edwardson 2-for-3 1 R; T. Gegenfurtner 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; C. Gilbertson 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: A. Kronfeld (WP) 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 K.

John Marshall: Adam Hegrenes 1-for-3. Pitchers: Ethan Loos (LP) 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; James Ostman 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Mason Konz 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Justin Jarland 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.

Patriots 7, A's 2

Patriots#030#040#0#—#7#4#1

A's#020#000#0#—#2#7#2

Patriots: Adam Hegrenes 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Gavin Konz 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Mason Konz 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Aaron Terpstra 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Gavin Konz (WP) 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; James Ostman 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Ethan Loos 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

A's: Cole Rocholl 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Sam Johnston 2-for-3, 1 3B; Hayden Binnicker 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Cole Rocholl 4.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 5 K; Sam Johnston 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

FIRECRACKER 92 TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

SUNDAY'S SCORES

SEMIFINALS

(At Rochester Baseball Complex)

Holmen (Wis.) 9, Rochester Redhawks 1

Rochester Patriots 7, Rochester A's 2

THIRD PLACE

(At Rochester Baseball Complex)

Rochester Redhawks 4, Rochester A's 3

CHAMPIONSHIP

(At Rochester Baseball Complex)

Holmen (Wis.) 8, Rochester Patriots 0

PLACEWINNER GAMES

St. Peter 7, Eden Prairie 2

Kasson 14, Norwood Young America 3

La Crescent 8, Eastview 0

Eau Claire vs. Albert Lea

Plattsmouth (Neb.) vs. Austin

Worthington vs. Pine Island