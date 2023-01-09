Rochester Raiders banking on experience in '23 adapted floor hockey season

The Rochester Raiders move into a new home this winter.

They’d love nothing more than to break in the gym at the brand new Dakota Middle School by hanging the second adapted floor hockey state championship banner in program history.

The Raiders opened their season on Friday night with a come-from-behind 8-7 overtime victory against Robbinsdale.

The Raiders have four seniors back from last season’s team that won the state tournament consolation championship: Joe Hanson and Calvin Rowland from John Marshall High School, and Charlie Clark and William Adamson from Byron High School.

Adamson is the returning Post Bulletin Adapted Floor Hockey Player of the Year. He led the Raiders in scoring a year ago, with 12 goals, 4 assists and 16 total points.

“Their strong leadership will be needed to help mentor the younger players on the team,” Raiders head coach Jeff Copler said of the team’s seniors.

The Raiders expect their success to build from the net out. And they have a guy between the pipes who has some big-game experience. Byron’s Braeden Booth was thrust into action in goal just prior to the state tournament last year. Booth was a big reason why the Raiders nearly upset the No. 2 team in the state, Robbinsdale/Hopkings/Mound Westonka, in a 4-2 state quarterfinal loss. Booth then backstopped Rochester to an 8-0 win against Maple Grove in the consolation semifinals and a 6-3 win against St. Paul Humboldt in the consolation championship game.

Up front, Century’s Andrew Westerman returns after splitting time between center and defense last season.

“He was exceptional at both ends of the floor,” Copler said.

A pair of fellow Century Panthers, Samanthan Morrissey and Elijah Yoder, also return up front for the Raiders in 2023.

There are four new players for the Raiders this year who will be counted on to help play meaningful minutes throughout the season.

They are Connor Blair-Frank and Sam Steinberg from Mayo High School; Nick Degen joins the Raiders from Lourdes High School; and for the first time ever, the Raiders will have a player from their new home, Dakota Middle School, by the name of Cooper Morrissey.

Key losses for the Raiders from last year were Seniors Stuart Batterson and Noah Thomann. Both players were defensive stalwarts for the Raiders.

The Raiders should be solid in goal with a full season from Braeden Booth, and a trio of starters in Hansen, Adamson, and Westerman. Rowland will be a key player in a spot-starting role and the first man off the bench.

The Raiders top line should be able to compete with the other teams top lines, Copler said. The key for the Raiders will be getting the new and younger players up to speed quickly to provide valuable contributions off the bench.

Copler is entering his 11th season as the team’s head coach. Assistant coach Mike Dusso returns for his second season, while former Raiders stars Sean Healy and Blake Hillman are serving as volunteer assistant coaches for the 2023 season.

MEET THE RAIDERS

Seniors: Joe Hansen, William Adamson, Calvin Rowland, Charlie Clark. Juniors: Nick Degan, Samantha Morrissey. Sophomores: Connor Blair-Franz, Andrew Westerman, Braeden Booth. Freshmen: Elijah Yoder, Sam Steinberg. Eighth-grader: Nate Barber. Seventh-grader: Cooper Morrissey.