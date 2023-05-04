Rochester Raiders bats come alive in first win of season

ROCHESTER — Kayla Gannon earned her first victory as head coach of the Rochester Raiders adapted softball team Wednesday night, the Raiders pulling off a 15-9 win in seven innings against Minneapolis at the Dakota Middle School gym.

The Raiders were excellent offensively, as Nick Degen went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Cooper Morrissey went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Sam Steinberg (one run, three RBIs) and Samantha Morrissey (one run, two RBIs) were both 2-for-3, while Nate Barber was 3-for-3, belting two home runs, with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs.

The Raiders are now 1-2 overall. They are back in action on Tuesday, May 9, at home against St. Paul Humboldt. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. at Dakota Middle School.