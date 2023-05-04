Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Raiders bats come alive in first win of season

Five Rochester Raiders players had multiple hits in the team's first softball win of the season.

Rochester Raiders logo
Rochester Raiders
By Staff reports
Today at 10:15 PM

ROCHESTER — Kayla Gannon earned her first victory as head coach of the Rochester Raiders adapted softball team Wednesday night, the Raiders pulling off a 15-9 win in seven innings against Minneapolis at the Dakota Middle School gym.

The Raiders were excellent offensively, as Nick Degen went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Cooper Morrissey went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Sam Steinberg (one run, three RBIs) and Samantha Morrissey (one run, two RBIs) were both 2-for-3, while Nate Barber was 3-for-3, belting two home runs, with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs.

The Raiders are now 1-2 overall. They are back in action on Tuesday, May 9, at home against St. Paul Humboldt. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. at Dakota Middle School.

