Rochester Raiders begin state tournament on Friday in adapted softball

ADAPTED SOFTBALL PI STATE TOURNAMENT

WHEN/WHERE: Friday and Saturday, June 2-3 at Chanhassen High School.

LOCAL TEAM: The Rochester Raiders are one of the seven teams in the single-elimination event. The Raiders were 4-3 during the regular season.

FIRST ROUND: The Raiders will face the Osseo Orioles in the state quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Gym B at Chanhassen High School. Other first-round games will feature Robbinsdale/Hopkins/MoundWestonka vs. St. Paul Humboldt and Anoka-Hennepin vs. Minneapolis South. The top seeded Dakota Hawks have a first-round bye.

UP NEXT: If the Raiders win, they would face the Robbinsdale/Hopkins/MoundWestonka vs. St. Paul Humboldt winner in the state semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The championship game follows at 1:45 p.m. If the Raiders lose, they fall into the consolation bracket.

Joe Hansen

ABOUT THE RAIDERS: The Raiders, coached by Kayla Gannon, placed second in the Southern Division during the regular season. Two of their three losses were to the United Hawks. The Raiders have been led by pitchers Andrew Westerman, a sophomore, and senior Calvin Rowland. Other top players include senior captain Joe Hansen, Bradley Tischer, Charlie Clark, Nick Degen, Cooper Morrissey, Samantha Morrissey, Sam Steinberg and Nate Barber. The Raiders placed fourth at the state tournament year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

COACH GANNON SAYS: "I am really looking forward to this year's tournament. We have a good team that has worked hard and fights until the end. I am hopeful to see a strong run by the Raiders all the way into the championship game. We are going to play hard, hit the ball, catch the ball, and throw the ball, hopefully all better than the other teams."

Adapted softball state tournament bracket