Rochester Raiders bringing hardware home from adapted floor hockey state tournament

BLOOMINGTON — The Rochester Raiders made the most of playing in a state tournament for the first time in three years.

The Raiders battled past a division rival for a third time this season on Saturday. They had toppled St. Paul Humboldt twice during the regular season, including once in a tight game at Freidell Middle School to close the regular season on March 1.

Saturday, the Raiders and the Hawks met with a trophy on the line, and Rochester pulled out another close victory, winning 6-3 in the adapted floor hockey state tournament consolation championship game at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

Four players scored for the Raiders, who finished the season with a 5-6-0 record.

Junior Calvin Rowland and freshman standout Andrew Westerman scored twice each to lead the way.

Humboldt was led by junior Donte Willis, who scored twice.

The Raiders — who defeated Humboldt by scores of 7-2 and 10-7 earlier this season — led 3-1 after the first period on Saturday and never trailed. The teams traded second-period goals, giving Rochester a 4-2 lead after two.

Rochester advanced to the consolation championship by rolling past Maple Grove, 8-0, on Saturday morning. Samantha Morrissey led the way with two goals, while goalie Braedon Booth recorded his first career shutout at the perfect time.

The Raiders were oh-so-close to advancing to the championship semifinals, but lost a tough 4-2 game against Robbisndale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka on Friday night in the state quarterfinals. The Raiders outshot the Robins by a 2-to-1 margin, but were snakebitten in the offensive end.

Head coach Jeff Copler called Friday's game "the best game the Raiders have played in five years."

Andrew Westerman scored a tying goal early in the third period, but Robbinsdale's Jose Leon answered with less than three minutes to play, a goal that held up as the game winner.