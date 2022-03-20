Rochester Raiders bringing hardware home from adapted floor hockey state tournament
The Rochester Raiders lost their opening game at the adapted floor hockey state tournament, but they rallied for two consecutive victories on Saturday to earn the consolation championship.
BLOOMINGTON — The Rochester Raiders made the most of playing in a state tournament for the first time in three years.
The Raiders battled past a division rival for a third time this season on Saturday. They had toppled St. Paul Humboldt twice during the regular season, including once in a tight game at Freidell Middle School to close the regular season on March 1.
Saturday, the Raiders and the Hawks met with a trophy on the line, and Rochester pulled out another close victory, winning 6-3 in the adapted floor hockey state tournament consolation championship game at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Four players scored for the Raiders, who finished the season with a 5-6-0 record.
Junior Calvin Rowland and freshman standout Andrew Westerman scored twice each to lead the way.
Humboldt was led by junior Donte Willis, who scored twice.
The Raiders — who defeated Humboldt by scores of 7-2 and 10-7 earlier this season — led 3-1 after the first period on Saturday and never trailed. The teams traded second-period goals, giving Rochester a 4-2 lead after two.
Rochester advanced to the consolation championship by rolling past Maple Grove, 8-0, on Saturday morning. Samantha Morrissey led the way with two goals, while goalie Braedon Booth recorded his first career shutout at the perfect time.
The Raiders were oh-so-close to advancing to the championship semifinals, but lost a tough 4-2 game against Robbisndale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka on Friday night in the state quarterfinals. The Raiders outshot the Robins by a 2-to-1 margin, but were snakebitten in the offensive end.
Head coach Jeff Copler called Friday's game "the best game the Raiders have played in five years."
Andrew Westerman scored a tying goal early in the third period, but Robbinsdale's Jose Leon answered with less than three minutes to play, a goal that held up as the game winner.