Rochester Raiders fall in adapted softball

By Staff reports
Today at 12:39 AM

The Dakota United Hawks topped the visiting Rochester Raiders 16-6 in five innings in adapted softball on Tuesday.

Nick Degen was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Raiders. Andrew Westerman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Westerman also made his season debut with two innings of relief pitching in the fourth and fifth inning. Raiders coach Kayla Gannon said Westerman did "an amazing job and making great defensive plays, making three of the six outs in his time pitched."

The Raiders will host Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
