Rochester Raiders fall in adapted softball

The Dakota United Hawks topped the visiting Rochester Raiders 16-6 in five innings in adapted softball on Tuesday.

Nick Degen was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Raiders. Andrew Westerman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Westerman also made his season debut with two innings of relief pitching in the fourth and fifth inning. Raiders coach Kayla Gannon said Westerman did "an amazing job and making great defensive plays, making three of the six outs in his time pitched."

The Raiders will host Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon.