Rochester Raiders fall to Dakota in home opener

The Rochester Raiders opened the home portion of their adapted softball schedule on Tuesday night at Friedell Middle School, suffering an 18-0 loss to the Dakota United Hawks in five innings.

Dakota scored five runs in the first and second innings to take control, and the Raiders couldn't recover.

"Dakota is a great team," Raiders head coach Tom Brown said. "They are very sound offensively and defensively."

The Raiders were led by Joe Hansen who went 2-for-2 at the plate. Andrew Westerman, Nate Barber, Samantha Morrissey and Charlie Clark each went 1-for-1 from the plate. Calvin Rowland pitched for the Raiders.

"Although the score doesn't indicate it, we made some solid plays in the field the last few innings," Brown said. "We'll take those positives and get back to practice and continue to improve."

The Raiders return to action on Tuesday when they travel to St. Paul to play the St. Paul Humboldt Hawks.