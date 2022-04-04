Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
Sports | Prep

Rochester Raiders have look of a contender in adapted softball

The Rochester Raiders adapted softball team has a veteran presence heading into the season with seven returning players from a year ago

Rochester Raiders
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 04, 2022 03:00 PM
ROCHESTER RAIDERS ADAPTED SOFTBALL

Head coach: Tom Brown (third season).

Assistant coaches: Kayla Gannon, Sean Healy.

Last season: The Raiders finished 2-4-1 and played a shortened schedule due to the pandemic.

Top returners: Calvin Rowland (outfielder), Stuart Batterson (infielder), Joseph Hansen (infielder), William Adamson (infielder), Andrew Westerman (infielder), Bradley Tischer (infielder), Noah Thomann (outfielder).

Top newcomers: Elijah Yoder (outfielder), Braedon Booth (infielder), Nathaniel Barber (infielder), Charlie Clark (outfielder), Elizebeth Heckmann (outfielder), Connor Blair-Franz (outfielder), Samantha Morrissey (infielder).

Season outlook: Led by senior Stuart Batterson and junior Joseph Hansen, the Raiders have some solid experienced players back and hope to compete for the Southern Division title and have a strong finish at the state tournament. The Dakota United Hawks will be a team for them to try and beat this season.

Coach Tom Brown says: “We are excited about this year’s team. We have quite a few players with some experience coming back. We also have seven new players this season, which is exciting for the program. The players have been doing really well in practice. We’re hoping that hard work will help us be successful in game situations."

ROSTER

Seniors: Stuart Batterson (infielder), Noah Thomann (outfielder). Juniors: Joseph Hansen (infielder), Calvin Rowland (outfielder), William Adamson (infielder), Bradley Tischer (infielder), Charlie Clark (outfielder), Elizebeth Heckmann (outfielder). Sophomore: Samantha Morrissey (infielder). Freshmen: Andrew Westerman (infielder), Connor Blair-Franz (outfielder), Braedon Booth (infielder). Eighth-grader: Elijah Yoder (outfielder). Seventh-grader: Nathaniel Barber (infielder).

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com

