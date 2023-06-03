99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Raiders open adapted softball state tournament with big win

The Rochester Raiders are in the adapted softball state semifinals after a blowout win in their tournament opener on Friday.

Rochester Raiders logo
Rochester Raiders
By Staff reports
Today at 9:24 PM

CHANHASSEN — Rochester Raiders coach Kayla Gannon said the team's goal this week is to throw the ball, catch the ball and hit the ball better than any other team in the adapted softball state tournament at Chanhassen High School.

So far, so good.

Pitcher Andrew Westerman didn't allow a run, while standout shortstop Joe Hansen had two hits as the Raiders blasted Osseo 10-0 in the state quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

The win moves Rochester into Saturday's 10:30 a.m. state semifinal game against Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka. The winner of that game plays for the state championship at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, while the loser plays for third place at 1:15 p.m.

Westerman pitched all five innings to earn the win for the Raiders. He allowed only seven hits. He was also 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored as the Raiders improved to 5-3 overall this season. Osseo drops to 0-7.

Rochester's Eli Yoder came up big, too, coming on as a pinch-hitter in the fourth, getting a hit in his lone at-bat and scoring a run for the first time this season. Senior captain Bradley Tischer went 3-for-3, while senior Calvin Rowland was 3-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Nate Barber went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Connor Blair- Franz went 3-for-3 with one run scored.

The Raiders are the No. 2 seed from the South Division; Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka is the No. 1 seed from the North Division. It beat St. Paul Humboldt 16-3 in Friday's quarterfinals.

Saturday's other state semifinal game will feature Dakota United, the No. 1 seed from the South, against Anoka-Hennepin, the No. 2 seed from the North. Dakota United received a first-round bye in the seven-team tournament, while Anoka-Hennepin beat Minneapolis South 18-7 in a quarterfinal game Friday.

By Staff reports
