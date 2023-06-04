99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Rochester Raiders place fourth at adapted softball state tournament

The Rochester Raiders finished another strong adapted softball season in the winner's bracket of the state tournament. The Raiders came home with the fourth-place trophy.

Rochester Raiders logo
Rochester Raiders
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

CHANHASSEN — The Rochester Raiders came one play away from reaching the adapted softball state championship game on Saturday, but ultimately dropped a one-run decision in the state semifinals against Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka at Chanhassen High School.

The Raiders then fell to rival Anoka-Hennepin in the third-place game, 13-5, to finish the season 6-5 overall.

Robbinsdale/H/MW 9, Raiders 8

The Raiders came oh-so-close to reaching the state championship game, with the tying run standing on third base when the Robins recorded the final out of the game.

"The kids really played well," Raiders assistant coach Tom Brown. "We just needed to make one more play. Our coaching staff couldn't be prouder of the execution and effort."

Andrew Westerman turned in his second consecutive effort at state, pitching a complete game.

Joe Hansen went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Raiders, while Bradley Tischer went 4-for-4, Andrew Westerman went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Calvin Rowland went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, and William Adamson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Anoka-Hennepin 13, Raiders 5

In his final game as a Raider, Calvin Rowland pitched a complete game and went 1-for-4 at the plate, with an RBI. Hansen finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Tischer was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Westerman also had a good game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored; while Adamson was 2-for-2 with a run scored.

It was the final game of tremendous high school careers for five Raiders seniors: Charlie Clark, Adamson, Hansen, Tischer and Rowland.

"Thanks to these players and their families for all the time and dedication to the Rochester Raiders softball team," Brown said.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
