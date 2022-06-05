SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Rochester Raiders place fourth at state in adapted softball

By Staff reports
June 04, 2022 07:29 PM
CHANHASSEN — The Rochester Raiders posted a 1-2 record at the adapted softball state tournament and finished in fourth place

The Raiders opened play with a 15-2 victory over the Osseo Orioles in five innings.

Stuart Batterson was 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored while Nate Barber was 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Bradley Tischer and Andrew Westerman were also 2-for-2. Westerman scored twice and had an RBI while Tischer scored once and drove in a run.

The Raiders nearly pulled off an upset in the state semifinals. They suffered a narrow 11-10 loss to Anoka-Hennepin, the No. 1 seed from the North.

Noah Thomann was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Batterson went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI while Joe Hansen went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

In the third-place game, Robbinsdale posted a 13-9 win over the Raiders.

Tischer was 3-for-3 with a run scored for the Raiders. William Adamson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Braedon Booth was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Calvin Rowland pitched the entire tournament for the Raiders. Batterson and Tischer were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Raiders finished the season 5-5 overall. Thomann and Batterson were the two seniors on the squad.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
