Rochester Raiders ready to make a run at the adapted softball state tournament

The Rochester Raiders open play in the adapted softball state tournament on Friday against the Osseo Orioles

Rochester Raiders logo
Rochester Raiders
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
June 01, 2022 02:02 PM
ADAPTED SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

What: Five teams, including the Rochester Raiders, will take part in the adapted softball state tournament in the PI division.

When: Friday and Saturday, June 3-4

Where: Chanhassen High School.

Top contenders: Dakota United is undefeated and won the championship the last time the tournament was held, back in 2019. Anoka-Hennepin and Robbinsdale are title contenders as well.

Rochester Raiders: The Raiders (4-3) play in the state quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday against the Osseo Orioles. The two teams did not meet during the regular season.

How the Raiders stack up in the tournament: “We have gotten progressively better as the season has gone along,” Raiders coach Tom Brown said. “We’ll have to play our best softball to compete and win games in this year’s state tournament.”

Key players for the Raiders: Senior Stuart Batterson and junior Joe Hansen are team captains and have been the team leaders all season.

Coach Brown says: “We are extremely excited to be able to compete in the state tournament again. Whether we win or lose, we are going to give our team the best state tournament experience we can. We’re going to have to play extremely well as the teams we will play or potentially play are very good and well coached teams. Our team is prepared, we just need to go out and make plays.”

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com

