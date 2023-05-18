Rochester Raiders ride pitching of Westerman to dominant win

ST. PAUL — Sophomore Andrew Westerman pitched seven innings, allowing just one run in the bottom of the seventh inning in guiding the Rochester Raiders to a 10-1 win over St. Paul Humboldt in adapted softball.

Nick Degen was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Bradley Tischer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Samantha Morrissey was 3-for-3.

The Raiders are 4-2 and play at the Dakota Hawks on Thursday in their last regular-season game of the season.