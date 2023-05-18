99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Rochester Raiders ride pitching of Westerman to dominant win

Pitcher Andrew Westerman allowed just one run through seven innings as the Rochester Raiders beat St. Paul Humbold 10-1 in adapted softball.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:38 PM

ST. PAUL — Sophomore Andrew Westerman pitched seven innings, allowing just one run in the bottom of the seventh inning in guiding the Rochester Raiders to a 10-1 win over St. Paul Humboldt in adapted softball.

Nick Degen was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Bradley Tischer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Samantha Morrissey was 3-for-3.

The Raiders are 4-2 and play at the Dakota Hawks on Thursday in their last regular-season game of the season.

