Rochester Raiders say goodbye to longtime home with win against St. Paul

The Rochester Raiders have piled up hundreds of goals, wins and memories in the gym at Friedell Middle School over the history of their adapted hockey program.

They didn't let their home court go without piling up some more.

Rochester scored 10 goals Tuesday night against rival St. Paul Humboldt and never trailed in a 10-7 victory. It was the perfect way to send out the Friedell gym, scoring double-digit goals on the same end of the court where the Raiders' conference championship and state championship banners hang.

Tuesday marked the Raiders final game at Friedell, which will be closed at the end of this school year and repurposed for other uses by the Rochester Public Schools District.

"It is kind of bittersweet," Raiders head coach Jeff Copler said. "We've spent a lof of years here, a little bit of blood shed, a lot of tears, but it's all been good. We're looking forward to moving, but at the same time it's sad to move out of your current home.

"We've been here I don't know how many years, even before I started coaching. It's been a great facility for us. We're looking forward to moving into a new home next year, but we're a little bit sad that we're not going to be able to play here again. It is bittersweet."

The Rochester Raiders and St. Paul Humboldt battled in an adapted floor hockey game Tuesday at Friedell Middle School. The Raiders won 10-7 in the final game they'll play at Friedell. Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin

Following the 10-7 win on Tuesday, the Raiders have two weeks to practice and prepare for the adapted hockey state tournament, set for March 18-19 at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The state tournament will represent their final games before moving into their new home at the brand new Dakota Middle School in northwestern Rochester next winter.

"We're moving to Dakota Middle School, which shares a name with our biggest rival," Copler said of the Dakota Hawks — a co-op of Eastview, Rosemount, Eagan, Apple Valley and Hastings. "The Dakota coaches got a kick out of that.

"We're looking forward to it. Hopefully we can go see it this spring, but again (Friedell) has been our home for many, many years. It's always tough moving, because you don't know where things are at the new place, where you go in or out, but we'll figure it out."

The Raiders closed out their history at Friedell in style, getting hat tricks from three players and a sensational effort from senior Stuart Batterson in goal. Batterson sold out, leaving the net to play the puck and sacrificing his body on multiple occasions by dropping to the floor to block shots.

"That's Staurt in a nutshell," Copler said with a smile. "He's all over the floor. We try to keep him standing up, but he likes to drop down. We couldn't quite get him to turn into a butterfly goalie, but maybe there's still time yet.

"He was great back there tonight, really aggressive in getting after the puck. We might have to put a trapezoid (similar to the NHL) behind the net to keep him in goal, but he did a great job tonight. He's always kept his head up and kept battling and battling."

Batterson's play and a strong offensive outburst helped the Raiders grab some momentum heading toward the state tournament. Junior William Adamson scored four goals Tuesday, while freshman Andrew Westerman scored three times and added two assists, and junior Joseph Hansen had a hat trick and an assist.

Rochester Raiders freshman Andrew Westerman (23) warms up under the Raiders' state championship and conference championship banners at Friedell Middle School on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin

"That was our goal coming into this game, was to get the momentum back and play some good Raiders hockey," Copler said. "It seems like it's been quite a while since we put three periods together. That was our challenge for the kids this week, to play our best three periods of hockey, and I think they did that.

"There is still room to improve, but we have two weeks of practice before the state tournament. I told the kids we're looking forward to going up to the state tournament and playing three games there."

The Raiders have come a long way in a short time. At the start of the season, the biggest question mark the team had was, how long will it take so many new faces and new players to jell. That question has been answered.

"We've come along pretty well," Copler said. "Our new players have adapted nicely. They're still learning, as you could see tonight, we had them out there with some veteran players who can help them. Tonight they showed their best all season long.

"They were aggressive in getting after the puck. Samantha (Morrissey) missed her first goal by about six inches. The young players have come along nicely and we're looking forward to working with them the rest of this season and in the future."