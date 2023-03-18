Rochester Raiders suffer narrow loss in hard-fought state tournament opener

BLOOMINGTON — The Rochester Raiders battled back from behind twice, but couldn't get the go-ahead goal here Friday evening and dropped a hard-fought game in the Adapted Floor Hockey state tournament, 4-3 against the Anoka-Hennepin Mustangs.

The Raiders will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against St. Paul Humboldt in the consolation semifinals. The winner of that game will play for fifth place at 12:15 p.m. at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

The Raiders and Anoka-Hennepin were tied 2-2 after period. Anoka-Hennepin scored the lone goal of the second period, but Rochester tied it early in the third. That set up Mustangs freshman Nevaeh Maxey-Thomas to score the game winner just more than a minute later.

Rochester is 6-5-0 overall and holds two wins against St. Paul Humboldt (1-8-0) this season, an 11-1 victory on Jan. 26 and a 9-2 win on Feb. 21.