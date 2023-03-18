6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester Raiders suffer narrow loss in hard-fought state tournament opener

The Rochester Raiders will chase a fifth-place finish at the adapted floor hockey state tournament after falling in the state quarterfinals on Friday.

Rochester Raiders
The Rochester Raiders huddle before practice on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Dakota Middle School in Rochester. The Raiders will play in the state consolation semifinals Saturday morning, after falling 4-3 in their state tournament opener on Friday at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
March 17, 2023 at 11:27 PM

BLOOMINGTON — The Rochester Raiders battled back from behind twice, but couldn't get the go-ahead goal here Friday evening and dropped a hard-fought game in the Adapted Floor Hockey state tournament, 4-3 against the Anoka-Hennepin Mustangs.

The Raiders will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against St. Paul Humboldt in the consolation semifinals. The winner of that game will play for fifth place at 12:15 p.m. at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

The Raiders and Anoka-Hennepin were tied 2-2 after period. Anoka-Hennepin scored the lone goal of the second period, but Rochester tied it early in the third. That set up Mustangs freshman Nevaeh Maxey-Thomas to score the game winner just more than a minute later.

Rochester is 6-5-0 overall and holds two wins against St. Paul Humboldt (1-8-0) this season, an 11-1 victory on Jan. 26 and a 9-2 win on Feb. 21.

