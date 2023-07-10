Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Redhawks win Onalaska Legion tournament

The Rochester Redhawks won all four games they played over the weekend to sweep their way to the title at the Onalaska Invitational.

By Staff reports
Today at 12:42 AM

ONALASKA, Wis. — With just one week to go in the American Legion baseball regular season, the Rochester Redhawks are on a roll.

That roll is coming at the right time, too.

After placing third in the Firecracker 92 tournament in Rochester just prior to the Fourth of July, the Redhawks swept four games at the Onalaska Tournament over the weekend to win the championship. Rochester went 4-0 in the tournament and is now 15-7 overall.

The Redhawks play again Monday at Albert Lea at 6:30 p.m.

Kyle Prindle started strong by belting a two-run home run in the first inning of the Redhawks' 4-3 win against Onalaska in the championship game. Prindle had a big day at the plate, going 6-for-8 across two games. In the title game he was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Onalaska got two back in the bottom of the first, then Redhawks pitchers retired 12 consecutive batters.

Kasey Carlson drove in the winning runs in the sixth inning with a two-RBI base hit.

Connor Dahl pitched five strong innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, to get the win. Prindle came on to get a two-inning save, striking out the final two batters with an Onalaska runner on second base.

Prior to that, Hruska threw out the potential tying run at home plate.

"This was a competitive and testy game for both teams," Redhawks coach Tom Senne said. "Emotions were running high. Playing in games like this is beneficial for our team as we approach playoffs. It was nice to come out on top."

Against Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Mason Leimbek broke open a close game at a key time, blasting a grand slam in the top of the seventh to extend Rochester's lead to 12-6.

Prindle also had a huge game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Zach Condon earned the victory, while Hruska was superb in relief, going three innings and allowing a run on one hit, with two strikeouts.

"We scored early, but gave some runs back," Redhawks coach Tom Senne said. "This was a problem all tournament, but our players were able to weather the storm and continue to win innings. We did a good job offensively."

REDHAWKS 4, ONALASKA 3
(Championship Game)

Redhawks#200#002#0#—#4#3#2

Onalaska#200#100#0#—#3#3#1

Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kasey Carlson 1-for-3 2 RBI; Zach Condon 0-for-3; Kyle Leopold 0-for-2; Sam Hruska 0-for-2; Mason Leimbek 0-for-3; Hayden Mathern 0-for-3; Lincoln Majerus 0-for-1; Connor Dahl 0-for-2; Alex Sadowy 0-for-2 2 R. Pitchers: Connor Dahl (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 4 K; Kyle Prindle (S) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Onalaska: No stats submitted.

REDHAWKS 12, G-E-T 6

Mayo#302#111#4#—#12#11#1

G-E-T#200#310#0#—#6#8#6

Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 4-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Kasey Carlson 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Zach Condon 0-for-4; Kyle Leopold 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Sam Hruska 0-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB; Mason Leimbek 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Hayden Mathern 1-for-4; Connor Dahl 0-for-2 1 R; Alex Sadowy 1-for-5, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Zach Condon (W) 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Sam Hruska (S) 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

G-E-T: No stats submitted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
