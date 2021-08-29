Rochester Royals eliminated at state with narrow 2-1 loss

HAMBURG -- The Rochester Royals came up just short against the Chanhassen Red Birds in the second round of the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Sunday.

After the game was postponed due to rain on Saturday, the Royals suffered a 2-1 loss to the three-time defending state champions on Sunday and were eliminated from the tournament.

The Royals lost despite outhitting Chanhassen 11-6. Rochester had it's chances, but couldn't get a key hit.

Drew Block opened the top of the ninth inning with asingle for the Royals and was sacrificed to second. But Red Birds right-hander John Straka, a former minor-league pitcher, retired the next two hitters to seal the victory.

Left-hander Matt Meyer was the hard-luck loser for the Royals. He pitched a six-hitter and allowed single earned runs in the first and second innings before pitching six scoreless innings. Meyer struck out seven and walked two.

The Royals tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second when Jared Campbell doubled, was sacrificed to second and scored on a single by Alex Prindle.

After the Red Birds took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second, the Royals had several solid chances to tie the score.

Michael Michalak started the top of the third with a double and he reached third with one out. Straka then got a lineout and strikeout to end the threat. The Royals had a pair of singles to start the fifth, but with one out Straka got a grounder that the Red Birds turned into a double play.

The Royals also had a pair of singles in the seventh before Straka ended the threat.

Block, Alex Holets and Nick Pearson all had two hits for the Royals. Eight of the team's nine starters had at least one hit.

The Royals close the season 22-14 and Sunday's loss snapped the team's six-game winning streak.