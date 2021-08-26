Rochester Royals face tough challenge as they look to advance at state tournament

The Rochester Royals will face a tough challenge when they take on the Chanhassen Red Birds in the second round of the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Saturday.

The Wanamingo Jacks and the Austin Greyhounds will also be playing in the second round of the Class C state tournament.

The Royals (22-13) have won six straight games, but they will be facing a Chanhassen team that has won the last three Class B state championships.

RELATED: Class B state tournament bracket

“They're the best team in the state for three years running so it’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Royals pitcher Matt Meyer said. “It should be fun, it should be a good test. It should let us know if we're close or we’re still a ways off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer pitched a six-hit complete game as the Royals beat the Forest Lake Brewers 7-3 in the first round of the state tournament. The 36-year-old is scheduled to start against Chanhassen.

"I'm just getting old and it takes a little longer to recover, but I'm getting there," Meyer said. "I'll grit it out whether I feel good or bad."

The Royals will be without a pair of key players in catcher Logan Milene and infielder Tate Meiners, both current college players. But Alex Prindle, another current college player, will return to the team to catch.

“That hurts because that’s two good bats, but we have to make due with what we’ve got,” Meyer said. “... But we’ll have Prindle around, which will be nice.”

Chanhassen opened state play with an 8-1 win over Moorhead. Zach Hoffman hit a homer and drove in four runs while John Straka threw one-hit ball over seven shutout innings. The 31-year-old Straka, like Meyer, is a former minor-league pitcher.

“Chanhassen has a really good pitching staff, so it’s going to be a tall task,” Meyer said.

Matt Cano, Jared Campbell and Jake Halvorson all had three hits in the state opener for the Royals.

The Royals and Chanhassen winner advances to the final four of the tournament, which begins double elimination play, and will play again at 4 p.m. Sunday in Hamburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanamingo, Austin play in Class C

The Wanamingo Jacks had a first-round bye, into the round of 32, at the Class C state tournament.

The Jacks play the Sartell Muskies at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Waconia in the second round. The Class C tournament is single elimination.

Eric Swiggum is hitting .400 for the Jacks this season, Alex Roosen is hitting .330 and Brady Anfinson is batting .324.

Anfinson has also won 10 games on the mound and is expected to start against Sartell.

If the Jacks win, they would advance to the third round and play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 in Waconia.

• The Austin Greyhounds beat the Paynesville Pirates 6-2 in an opening-round game of the Class C state tournament last weekend.

The Greyhounds will face the St. Patrick Irish at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waconia in the second round.

Drew Copley allowed a run on five hits in five innings to earn the win for the Greyhounds in the state opener. Nels Nelson, who allowed one run in two innings of relief, was 3-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Greyhounds win, they would advance to the third round and play at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Chaska.

Class C state tournament bracket