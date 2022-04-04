Rochester softball preview: City coaches looking forward to another year of growth

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season, last year marked the return of the high school softball season in the state of Minnesota. This season, players, coaches and softball fans are looking forward to a second consecutive season of action with more of a sense of normalcy.

Coaches in Rochester are looking forward to another season to grow their respective young squads. Here's a look at how those teams stack up this spring:

Century's Morgan Erickson (13) throws a pitch during a softball game against John Marshall Saturday, April 17, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

CENTURY

Head coach: Stacy Svihel

2021 season: 5-15 overall, 4-12 in Big Nine Conference play.

Key players (2021 stats): So. P/INF. Morgan Erickson (.483 batting average, .583 on-base percentage and 127 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched in the circle).

Coach Svihel says: "Expectations are always to compete at the highest level. Being atop the conference and being able to compete through sections is of course where we want to be. While our team is filled with youth (only 3 upperclassmen) this group’s passion for softball and willingness to improve is unmatched. They show up everyday, ready to compete.”

Century second baseman Anya Miller (10) forces out John Marshall's Claire Evans (6) at second base during a softball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Thang Nguyen

2021 season: 15-8 overall, 9-6 in Big Nine Conference play.

Key players: Jr. INF Claire Evans; Jr. OF/P Jenna Boisen; Jr. OF Mackenzie Swihart.

Outlook for 2022: The Rockets lost two of the program’s best with the graduation of Abby Miles and Mikayla Gee. Miles set the single season program record with seven home runs, while hitting for a .406 avg. with a .525 OBP and a 1.353 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). She also was the ace for John Marshall, tossing all but 21 innings in the circle. Gee set the program mark for stolen bases in a season with 21 and also holds the record for most steals in a career. The two were named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team, in addition to All-Big Nine honors. The Rockets may take some early lumps as they try to fill the large voids Miles and Gee leave behind.

Mayo's Alexa Carlstrom (29) throws a pitch during a softball game against Mankato East Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com) Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

MAYO

Head coach: Aaron McNallan (first season)

2021 season: 7-16 overall, 5-11 in Big Nine Conference play.

Key players: Sr. Raiven Heise, Jr. Tiegan Mancuso, Jr. Kayla Stevens, So. Olivia McNallan, So. Alexa Carlstrom, So. Hailey Lamers, Sr. Avery Werneburg, Jr. Laney Limburg, Jr. Erika Thusius, So. Meagan Putzier, So. Alivia Haakenson So. Rachel Thompson, Fr. Santanna Heise.

Coach McNallan says: "Relatively young team with only two seniors, but have some experience with returning six starters from last year's team that look to help the team take the next step. … The players have been working extremely hard the first few weeks of practice and we have an athletic group of players that should allow us to be aggressive on offense and put some pressure on the defense. We have very strong numbers in grades 7-11 and look forward to girls pushing each other to get better every day. If we continue to work hard and come together as a team, we hope to compete in the top half of the Big Nine.”

Big Nine Conference Outlook: The Big Nine is tough every year but seems especially strong this season. Mankato West and Winona both return a lot from teams that reached the Class AAA state semifinals, while Mankato East once again figures to contend for longtime coach Joe Madson. Northfield loses last year’s Minnesota Ms. Softball in Brynn Hostettler but still figures to be in the top half of the conference — as does Owatonna.

Lourdes' Ali Ritter (5) hits a single during a softball game against Byron Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

LOURDES

Head coach: Becky Macken

Last year's record: 4-15 overall, 2-7 in Hiawatha Valley League play

Key players to watch: Sr. Lizzy Pike: 0.466 avg., 4 HR, Junior Allison Ritter: 0.511 avg., 2 HR

Coach Macken says: “We again are very young. I anticipate starting only two upperclassmen with the remainder to be freshmen or eighth graders. Another year under our belts has made a positive difference and the players are practicing very well."

Hiawatha Valley League outlook: The HVL is one of the best conferences in Class AA and according to Macken, “this year will probably have more parity than in the past.” Byron appears to be the frontrunner with South Dakota State University commit Maddie Cocker leading the way in the circle and in the dish. Defending HVL champion Zumbrota-Mazeppa graduated last year’s Post Bulletin Player of the Year, Avery Steffen, but should still be a tough team. Goodhue, Cannon Falls and Kasson-Mantorville also have solid squads.

Schaeffer Academy's Claire Allen (6) throws a pitch during a softball game against Houston Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com) Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Head coach: Kevin Lash

2021 season: 0-17 overall, 0-13 in Southeast Conference play.

Key players (2021 stats): Sr. C Claire Ekbom; So. SS Halle Morgan, Fr. 3B Bella Hill, Fr. P Claire Allen, Fr. OF Avery Kluth, 8th-Grader IF/OF Elianna Lanners, 8th-Grader IF Blythe Morgan.

Coach Lash says: "We are led by senior, second-year captain, Claire Ekbom, catcher. We’ll rely heavily on her leadership as the team is quite young with nine of the 12 girls being a freshman or younger. However, we have starting experience returning at all 9 positions, which is a first for Schaeffer. This is just our fourth year as a varsity program. … I am really excited to have Claire Allen pitch for us as she has put in a lot of time during the offseason. We’re just looking to improve and learn each and every practice and game.

Southeast Conference outlook: The SEC will be up for grabs this season with defending Class A state champion Randolph leaving and joining the Gopher Conference. The Rockets have made trips to the state tournament the last three seasons. Lash has his eyes on Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland as one of the teams to watch in the SEC.