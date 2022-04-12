Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
Sports | Prep

Rochester softball results for Monday, April 11, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 11, 2022 09:08 PM
Houston 17, Schaeffer Academy 2

Houston put together a 13-run second inning and beat Schaeffer Academy 17-2 in four innings in Southeast Conference action.

Nicole Beckman went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Houston.

Blythe Morgan had two hits and two RBIs for Schaeffer, which was playing its season opener.

Houston 17, Schaeffer Academy 2
Houston#2131#1#—#17
Schaeffer Academy#101#0#—#2
Houston: Ellasyn Carrier 1-for-3 3 R. Pitchers:
Schaeffer Academy: Claire Ekbom 1-for-1 1 SB; Blythe Morgan 2-for-2 2 RBI. Pitchers: Blythe Morgan 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB; Claire Allen 4 IP, 3 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 20 BB, 7 K.

