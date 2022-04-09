Rochester softball results for Saturday, April 9, 2022

Mankato West 11, John Marshall 1

The Scarlets used a fast start, taking a 7-0 lead after two innings to ride out the victory in what was both team's season openers.

Carlee Emery went 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs, while Breck Carlson and Landy Dubeau each homered to lead the Scarlets. Claire Evans went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Rockets.

"Turned out to be a great day to open the season, at least in terms of the weather," Rockets' coach Thang Nguyen said. "We made some mistakes early against a very strong West team. On a positive note, we played much better the last five innings and can build on that going forward."

Mankato West 11, John Marshall 1

Mankato West#430#300#1#—#11#17#1

John Marshall#000#100#0#—#1#5#4

Mankato West: Landy Dubeau 1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Breck Carlson 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R; Abbi Stierlen 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Lydia Banse 2-for-4 1 RBI; Lauryn Douglas 4-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R; Carlee Emery 3-for-3, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Abbi Stierlen (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 K; Brooklyn Geerdes 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

John Marshall: Taylor Adams 1-for-3; Dez Dotterwick 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Claire Evans 1-for-3 1 RBI; Kate Novak 1-for-2; Alexa Johnson 1-for-3. Pitchers: Jenna Boisen 7 IP, 17 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

Northfield 4, Mayo 3

NORTHFIELD — It appeared the Spartans were well on their way to a victory in their season opener, but the Raiders tied it in the sixth, before winning it in the seventh in game one of a doubleheader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five errors came back to bite Mayo as Alexa Carlstrom allowed no earned runs in six innings. Teigan Mancuso stole four bases, Raiven Heise had a double with an RBI.

Northfield 4, Mayo 3

Mayo#100#020#0#—#3#3#5

Northfield#200#001#1#—#4#8#1

Mayo: Teigan Mancuso 0-for-1, 2 R, 4 SB; Olivia McNallan 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Alexa Carlstrom 1-for-3; Raiven Heise 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Alexa Carlstrom (LP) 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

Northfield: Pitchers: C.Graf (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 12 K.

Northfield 20, Mayo 10

NORTHFIELD — Mancuso also homered in game two as Mayo led 10-8 after two. But the Raiders scored 12 unanswered runs to take the nightcap.

Carlstrom went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI