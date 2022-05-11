Rochester sprinters shine in boys Section 1AAA True Team meet

LAKEVILLE — Owatonna dominated the boys Section 1AAA True Team track-and-field meet on Tuesday, scoring 1,026 points to easily win the title and advance to the state True Team meet.

Lakeville South was second in the 10-team meet with 971.5 points and Mayo third with 889.

It was another big day for Century newcomer sprinter Max Comfere. The senior, in his first year out for track and field, won the 200 (21.85) and was second in the 100 (10.97) and the 400 (49.28). John Marshall junior Michael Nicometo also stood out. He won the 100 (10,97) and was second in the 200 (21.92).

The only other individual win by a Rochester athlete came from Mayo’s Gideon Heng, as he finished first in the shot put (50-feet-3/4). He also was third in the discus (140-3).

Mayo jumper Yaih Marial was also excellent again. He was second in the high jump (6-4) and third in the triple jump (42-8 1/2).

In the 200, Rochester athletes finished 1-2-3. Comfere was first, Nicometo second and Mayo’s Noah Smith (22.02) third.

SECTION 1AAA TRUE TEAM

• At Lakeville South

Team scores

Owatonna 1,026, Lakeville South 971.5, Mayo 889, Farmington 740.5, Lakeville North 696, Northfield 668, Mankato West 661.5, New Prague 659.5, Century 654, John Marshall 364.

Individual results

100 — 1. Michael Nicometo (JM) 10.97; 2. Max Comfere (C) 10.98; 6. Noah Smith (M) 11.25. 200 — 1. Max Comfere (C) 21.85; 2. Michael Nicometo (JM) 21.92; 3. Noah Smith (M) 22.02; . 400 — 1. Ramy Ayoub (Farm) 48.65; 2. Max Comfere (C) 49.28; 4. Tyler White (C) 50.86; 10. Jared Roberson (M) 53.05. 800 — 1. Andrew Casey (LN) 1:55.70; 8. Tyler White (C) 2:02.17; 10. Luke Attlesey (C) 2:04.52. 1,600 — 1. Andrew Casey (LN) 4:23.73; 56. Richard Kariuki (C) 4:37.36; 6. Ryan Gwaltney (M) 4:39.59; 9. Lucas Olson (M) 4:42.79. 3,200 — 1. Ethan Starfield (LS) 9:48.86; 4. Richard Kariuki (C) 10:09.59. 110 hurdles — 1. Carter Johnson (O) 14.89; 4. Carter Holcomb (M) 15.70; 5. Cayden Holcomb (M) 15.73; 6. Damian Gerads (C) 15.85. 300 hurdles — 1. Ben Mosser (LS) 40.41; 3. Thout Aguek (JM) 41.36; 5. Carter Holcomb (M) 41.48; 6. Damian Gerads (C) 41.61.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Lakeville South 42.76; 2. Mayo 43.41; 2. Mayo 43.41; 7. Century 44.75. 4x200 — 1. Mankato West 1:30.83; 4. Mayo 1:33.98; 5. Century 1:34.18; 8. JM 1:37.05. 4x400 — 1. Lakeville North 3:24.21; 7. Century 3:38.20; 9. Mayo 3:39.08; 10. JM 3:45.79. 4x800 — 1. Lakeville North 8:17.77; 5. Century 8:38.89; 8. Mayo 8:53.45; 10. JM 9:18.19.

Field events

High jump — 1. Devin Jax (N) 6-6; 2. Yaih Marial (M) 6-4; 5. (tie) Max Vande Kieft (M) 6-2; 9. Adam Myren (M) 6-0. Triple jump — 1. Justin Gleason (O) 43-9 1/4; 3. Yaih Marial (M) 42-8 1/2; 5. Max Vande Kieft (M) 41-1 3/4; 6. Mawang Garang (JM) 41-1 1/4. Shot put — 1. Gideon Heng (M) 50-3/4; 9. Ethan Kramer (M) 44-7 1/4. Long jump — 1. Justin Gleason (O) 21-11 1/2; 6. Jaden Wysocki (C) 20-4 1/2; 9. Mechwa Meemarew (JM) 19-10 3/4. Discus — 1. Eli Spurgeon (O) 1440-4; 3. Gideon Heng (M) 140-3; 6. Ethan Kramer (M) 138-8. Pole vault — 1. Nathan Nelson (C) 14-0; 2. Cayden Holcomb (M) 12-6; 6. Doug Lee (C) 11-6; 9. Calder Sheehan (M) 11-0.

