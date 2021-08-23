Rochester swimmers, divers ready for a 'normal' high school season

CENTURY

Head co-coaches: Dale and Megan Magnuson.

Top returners: Sophie Blixt (All-Conference, section champion), Audra Wagstaff (All-Conference HM), Lily Rittenhouse (All-Conference HM), Emily Garrison (All-Conference, section champion), Katherine Homme (All-Conference, section champion), Paige Patten (All-Conference, section champion).

2021 outlook: The Panthers (7-0 in dual meets) won the Big Nine Conference meet, placed second in Section 1AA a year ago and have a lot of key swimmers back. Century has a lot of depth to go with its talent across each class and should be a Big Nine and Section 1AA contender. "We are very excited about this season with all the new and returning athletes on the team," co-coach Dale Magnuson said. "It looks like we have a lot of very talented swimmers and divers who will be very strong. We are excited to see what everyone can do this season." This is expected to be the last season that Century is without its own pool.

ROSTER (* — captains)

Returning

Seniors: Emily Bailey, Amialya Bondy, Evelyn Brickley*, Makenna Harms*, Grace Howard, Margaret Hu, Madison Kolb*, Abby Magruder, Paige Martin, Avery Severson*, Vamika Sharma*, Abigail Ziemann. Juniors: Madeline Boie, Emily Garrison, Rebecca Groth, Tayla Gurtner, Elizabeth Hanson, Katherine Homme, Brianna Kartheiser, Paige Patten. Sophomores: Grace Barrone, Ciara Church, Briar Daire, Bridget Harms, Elena Kesselring, Paige Manguson, Josie Morgan, Savanah Parks, Lily Rittenhouse, Sydney Schulz, Danielle Wang. Freshmen: Liv Boyum, Natalie Homme, Sophie Huang, Khushi Kancharla, Kelsey Kolb, Eliza Rutledge, Audra Wagstaff. Eighth-graders: Sophie Blixt, Bree Brockman, Katie Dao, Sarah Homme, Layla Huebert, Maggie Huebert, Addison Kram, Chloe Magnuson, Stella Morris.

Newcomers

Sophomore: Evelyn Kim. Freshmen: Sydney Klee, Sabrina Luu, Olivia Manento, Caroline Reichard, Vreni Reichard, Cecily Shumway, Akira Thomas. Eighth-graders: Emilia Braun, Shay Carroll, Shannon Kim, Ana Milosevic.

John Marshall assistant coach Kendrick Bachman, far left, and head coach Paul Bachman, second from left, along with a pair of JM swimmers cheer on Rocket swimmers during a virtual girls swimming and diving meet during the 2020 season. The 2021 season is expected to return to normal after COVID-19 forced many changes a year ago. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Paul Bachman (35 years at JM, 21st season with the girls).

Top Returners: Anna Cain, Irisah Cernohous, Inessah Cernohous, Lizzy Gilman, Anya Liedtke-Quick, Mallory Neurer, Julia Ogren, Shannon Penney, Maysen Pettengil, Ariana Thorpe, Sophia Tomlinson, Ashley Villar.

2021 outlook: The Rockets were 4-4 in dual meets in 2020, sixth at the Big Nine meet and eighth in the Section 1AA meet. Anna Ogren, now swimming at Alabama, is a big loss. There was no state meet last year, but the Rockets do not have anyone back who would have qualified. JM again has a small squad and no one back placed in the top eight individually at the section meet. Irisah Cernohous, Inessah Cernohous, Ariana Thorpe and Julia Ogren were all in relays that had top eight section finishes. "This is a very hard working group that will put in the work needed to have real good end-of-season swims," coach Paul Bachman said.

ROSTER (* — captains)

Returning

Seniors: Morgan Blomberg*, Irisah Cernohous*, Belle DeWitt*, Sophie Locati.* Juniors: Anna Cain, Inessah Cernohous, Sophia Coons, Callee Erie, Anya Liedtke-Quick, Mallory Neurer, Ariana Thorpe, Sophia Tomlinson, Emma McCoy, Ashley Villar. Sophomore: Lizzy Gillman. Freshmen: Brianna Farmer, Adeline Feenstra, Brylie Johnson, Lydia Le Crone, Amelia Mett, Shannon Penny, Olivia Ruzek. Eighth-graders: Julia Ogren, Maysen Pettengill.

Newcomers

Eighth-graders: Vera Dukek, Alya Mubarak, Shelby Lewis 8. Seventh-grader: Carly Thomson.

Junior Avery Walz of the Mayo girls swimming and diving team is one of the Spartans' top returning swimmers heading into the 2021 season. Post Bulletin file photo

MAYO

Head coach: Juliet Parlette (12th season).

Top Returners: Ava Gustafson (All-Conference), Natalie Boorjian (All-Conference, All-State), Madeline Gau (All-Conference), Ellie Porrata (All-Conference), Chloe Weingarten (All-Conference), Avery Walz (All-Conference), Abby Wigle.

2021 outlook: The Spartans were 9-1 dual meets, third at the Big Nine meet and sixth at the Section 1AA meet last season. Mayo has a strong nucleus back as six All-Big Nine swimmers return. Natalie Boorjian would have been a state qualifier a year ago, but no state meet was held, and Ava Gustafson had a top-three section finish. Elise Weingarten is a newcomer who could make an impact. Mayo should have a deep and talented squad. "We are so thankful to have what seems to be a normal season so far and morale is high," coach Parlette said. "I am proud that we continue to build upon our exceptional culture."

ROSTER (* — captains)

Returning

Seniors: Olivia Atkinson, Ashleigh Cannon, Gracie Decker, Ava Gustafson*, Raiven Heise, Sophie Kaufman*, Ellie Porrata*, Alana van Wijnen, Amelia Vrieze, Anna Walters Smith, Avery Werneberg*. Juniors: Rayah Abudayyeh, Mya Baker, Chiara Bianchi, Natalie Boorjian, Olivia Boxrud*, Ellery Collins, Kennedy Hanson, Maya Nordine, Alizeh Rizvi, Sarah Samman, Avery Walz, Chloe Weingarten, Abby Wigle. Sophomores: Sarah Ali, Karissa Bell, Shannon Chen, Madeline Nemergut, Annika Ohashi Berg, Taylor Peterson, Cami Roth, Tonya Roubik, Emma Selig. Freshmen: Julia Behnke, Santana Heise, Lucy Koepp, Gabby Lee, Laurel Nordaune Young, Juliann Yao. Eighth-graders: Madeline Gau, Molly Boardman.

Newcomers

Seniors: Saffi Cheney, Lille Friedrich, Hannah Lamaster. Juniors: Jaden Hamm. Freshmen: Haylee Carlson, Allison Humke, Grace Zielinski. Eighth-graders: Sayuri Magambo, Sylvia Thompson Jewell, Else vanKoeverden. Seventh-graders: Violet Cheney, Charity Gauthier, Penelope Hauser, Avalon Heise, Elise Weingarten.

— Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin