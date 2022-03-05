Rochester swimmers earn spot in Class AA state consolation finals

MINNEAPOLIS — Rochester swimmers are going to have to settle for a chance to win a consolation championship.

No Rochester swimmers placed in the top eight during the Class AA preliminary round of the state swimming meet on Friday.

The top eight swimmers in each of the 11 events earn a spot in Saturday’s championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 will compete in the consolation finals.

John Marshall had two individuals reach the consolation finals while Century had one individual and one relay reach the consolation finals. Mayo had one swimmer advance to the consolation finals.

John Marshall sophomore Jayden Edmonson had the top finish for a Rochester swimmer during the prelims. He just missed advancing to the championship finals as he placed ninth in the 100 backstroke (51.81). Edmonson also advanced in the 200 freestyle as he placed 14th (1:43.73).

Century junior Jack Homme placed 12th in the 200 freestyle (1:43.67). Homme was also part of Century’s 200 freestyle relay team that advanced to the consolation finals. He teamed with Nate Kram, Jameson Bardfrede and Aidan Nord to finish 11th in 1:28.31.

Mayo’s Logan Atkinson also earned a spot in the consolation finals in the 100 backstroke and he placed 15th (56.36).

John Marshall sophomore Tucker Holmes advanced in the 500 freestyle as he placed 13th in 4:44.95. Holmes finished 17th in the 200 freestyle in 1:44.42.

Century’s 400 freestyle relay team placed 17th and missed earning a spot in the consolation finals by one-hundredth of a second. The foursome of Homme, Owen Kelly, Jameson Bardfrede and Aidan Nord finished in 3:17.35.

Century had three swimmers close out their season in an individual event. Nord finished 21st in the 100 freestyle (48.36), Kram placed 22nd in the 50 freestyle (21.95) and Homme was 23rd in the 100 butterfly (52.81).

Saturday's Class AA championship round begins at 6 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

