Sports | Prep

John Marshall sophomore places ninth at state in 100 backstroke

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 05, 2022 11:42 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — John Marshall sophomore Jayden Edmonson had the top finish for a Rochester swimmer during the Class AA champion finals at the state swimming meet on Saturday.

Edmonson won his heat in the consolation finals as he placed ninth in the 100 backstroke in 51.94. Mayo sophomore Logan Atkinson was also in the backstroke consolation finals and he placed 15th in 56.47.

Edmonson and Century junior Jack Homme went head-to-head in the 200 freestyle. Edmonson placed 14th in 1:44.08 and Homme was right behind as he placed 15th in 1:44.20.

Homme was also part of Century’s 200 freestyle relay team that jumped up a notch from the preliminary round to place 10th. He teamed with Nate Kram, Jameson Bardfrede and Aidan Nord to record a time of 1:27.61.

John Marshall sophomore Tucker Holmes added a strong finish in the 500 freestyle. He improved his spot two places from the prelim round as he tied for 11th with a time of 4:45.24.

Edina rolled to the Class AA team state championship with 355 points and Eden Prairie was the runner-up with 200. Minnetonka took third with 170 points followed by Lakeville South of Section 1AA with 151.

John Marshall had 17.5 points to place 28th in the team standings. Century placed 31st with 16 points and Mayo tied for 43rd with two points.

