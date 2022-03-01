Rochester swimmers look to be mentally tough at state meet

As swimmers and divers around the state get ready to compete at the state meet, most of the conditioning has been done.

Now the athletes have to brace for the mental aspect of the sport.

The Class A and AA boys swimming and diving meets will be held at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center this Wednesday-Friday. The diving preliminary round will be Thursday, the swimming prelims are Friday and the championship finals are Saturday. Each Class A session begins at noon and each AA session starts at 6 p.m.

Rochester will be well-represented in the Class AA meet. Century has qualifiers in six of 12 events. John Marshall has qualifiers in five events and Mayo has one state qualifier.

“We have the potential to do extremely well and it’s going to be really fun to see,” Century coach Linda Freeman said. “As do the entries from John Marshall and Mayo.”

As a team, Century has placed in the top 10 in the state six times in the past 12 years.

“I think we can get top 10 again,” Century senior Aidan Nord said.

The mental aspect of the sport can play a big factor on the big stage at the U of M.

“The (regular) season is 90 percent conditioning and 10 percent mental,” Freeman said. “And now it’s flipped to 90 percent mental and 10 percent conditioning.”

Freeman said the swimmers now have to be prepared for the magnitude of the state meet. The size of the facility at the Aquatic Center, the energy of the crowd and intensity of the other swimmers can be a bit overwhelming.

“The section is pressure, too, but the state meet is a whole different animal,” Freeman said. “It can very much be a ‘deer-in-the-headlights’ situation for kids, so preparing them for that is really important so they can swim their best when they get up there.”

Visualization and breathing exercises are common exercises to help swimmers calm their nerves.

Century has three returning state qualifiers in Nord, senior Jameson Bargfrede and junior Jack Homme. They were relay qualifiers a year ago, and will be joined in the 400 relay by freshman Owen Kelly. Nord, Homme and Nate Kram are state individual qualifiers for the first time, as are JM sophomores Jayden Edmonson and Tucker Holmes, senior diver Kevin Bossou and Mayo sophomore Logan Atkinson.

“It’s pretty exciting to see how much harder the competition will be,” Edmonson said.

Edmonson was the Section 1AA champion in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

“I think I can go faster,” he said. “I’d love to make top eight.”

Holmes was the section champion in the 500 freestyle and he was third in the 200 freestyle. Atkinson was the runner-up to Edmonson in the 100 backstroke.

“There’s going to be a lot of competition at state,” Holmes said. “So it’s going to be a really great experience to be there.”

With Bossou’s potential in diving, the Rockets could be in position to score some solid team points at the state meet.

“I knew these guys would make it to state, so we’re actually tapering for state,” JM coach Paul Bachman said. “It will all depend on what we can do at prelims.”

Century is also tapering to potentially swim its best times at the state meet. The Panthers also have a pair of relay teams that have qualified.

“It’s always more fun at state when you can get more people,” Homme said. “We want to take as many people as we can and relays are a great way.

“State’s just a different atmosphere,” he added. “I think in that pack, at the U (of Minnesota), I think I can go faster.”

The top eight swimmers from the prelims in each event advance to Saturday's championship finals, while those who place 9-16 will swim in the consolation finals.

CLASS AA STATE MEET

Rochester state qualifiers, with section finish and time

200 freestyle — 1. Jayden Edmonson (JM) 1:43.40, 3. Tucker Holmes (JM) 1:43.93, 4. Jack Homme (Century) 1:45.24.

50 freestyle — 3. Nate Kram (Century) 21.80.

Diving — 3. Kevin Bossou (JM) 317.4,

100 butterfly — 2. Jack Homme (Century) 52.20.

100 freestyle — 3. Aidan Nord (Century) 47.90.

500 freestyle — 1. Tucker Holmes (JM) 4:45.61.

200 freestyle relay — 2. Century (Jack Homme, Nate Kram, Jameson Bardfrede, Aidan Nord) 1:27.30.

100 backstroke — 1. Jayden Edmonson (JM) 52.63, 2. Logan Atkinson (Mayo) 55.47.

400 freestyle relay — 2. Century (Jack Homme, Owen Kelly, Jameson Bardfrede, Aidan Nord) 3:14.19, 5.

CLASS A STATE MEET

Austin, Red Wing, Winona state qualifiers, with section finish and time

200 medley relay — 4. Winona (Colin White, Julius Hanson, Jared Loos, Gavin Nelson) 1:41.20, 5. Austin (Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen) 1:42.42, 7. Red Wing (Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Ethan Ihrke, Patrick Hines) 1:44.95.

200 IM — 3. Julius Hanson (Winona) 2:03.99.

50 freestyle — 4. Kenny Cabeen (Austin) 22.45.

Diving — 3. Tyler Gorden (Red Wing) 284.0, 7.

100 butterfly — 1. Brayden Coudron (Winona) 53.24, 6. Ethan Ihrke (Red Wing) 54.98.

100 freestyle — 2. Colin White (Winona) 48.19, 3. Kenny Cabeen (Austin) 49.01.

500 freestyle — 4. Elijah Vieth (Winona) 5:02.10.

200 freestyle relay — 4. Winona (Brayden Coudron, Charlie Miller, Jared Loos, Julius Hanson) 1:31.18, 6. Austin (Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen) 1:31.96.

100 backstroke — 1. Colin White (Winona) 53.36.

400 freestyle relay — 3. Winona (Brayden Coudron, Charlie Miller, Gavin Nelson, Colin White) 3:21.10.