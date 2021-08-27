Rochester volleyball preview: Mayo, Century, JM have players to lean on

MAYO

Mayo's Hannah Hanson bumps the ball during a Section 1AAA quarterfinal volleyball match against Lakeville South on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Deb Frederick (17th season).

Top returners: So. Jaydyn Lester (setter); Jr. Hannah Hanson (setter/middle blocker; All-Big Nine honorable mention); Jr. Madison Meyer (outside hitter; All-Big Nine honorable mention; Jr. Maria Winter (outside hitter); Sr. Lauren Klees (libero).

Top newcomers: So. Gabrielle Buhrow (middle blocker); Sr. Erica Matey (middle blocker).

2021 outlook: Mayo continued its long tradition of fielding excellent volleyball teams last season, finishing its COVID-19-shortened campaign 7-1. Mayo, which was young last year, could be even better this season and has two honorable-mention All-Big Nine players back in outside hitter Madison Meyer and setter/middle blocker Hannah Hanson. Also back is Maria Winter, who combined with Meyer for 120 kills last year. Setter’s Hanson and Jadyn Lester combined for 250 assists, 28 service aces and 113 digs. “One of the strengths our team has is the bond they share with each other and their support to challenge each other,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said.

CENTURY

Century's Megan Lund (6) sets the ball during a volleyball match against Red Wing Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Century High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Nichelle Guillaume (fourth season).

Top returners: Jr. Paige Decker (middle hitter); Jr. Brooke Meincke (outside hitter); So. Megan Lund (setter); So. Kaitlyn Meincke (libero).

Top newcomers: Fr. Ava Decker (outside hitter); So. Ella Zmolek (right side hitter); Jr. Elise Jensen (middle hitter).

2021 outlook: The Panthers finished 6-3 last year. There are some strong hitters here, including juniors Pagie Decker and Brooke Meincke. Decker is coming off an injury but is back now. Meincke is tough in the front and back rows. The Panthers also have stability at the setter position where sophomore Megan Lund will already be in her third years as a starter. Sophomore Kaitlyn Meincke will move to libero this year. “We have a lot of strong hitters, so we are looking to improve our defense, so we can keep our hitters on and effective,” Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. “It will be an interesting year for the conference to see how everyone changed from last year, but I’m expecting us to be in the top four in the conference.”

JOHN MARSHALL

John Marshall’s Lilly Meister (12) taps the ball over the net during a girls volleyball match against Chatfield on Monday, November 16, 2020, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Jessica Stellmaker (10th season; didn’t coach last year)

Top returners: Sr. Lilly Meister (middle hitter/outside hitter; All-Big Nine, 14 blocks, 60 digs, 101 kills, four-year starter); So. Addy Timpane (middle hitter); So. Elena Rietveld (outside hitter).

Top newcomers: Jr. Tiana Stevens (setter/right side hitter); So. Bailey Glandon (setter).

2021 outlook: Jessica Stellmaker is back as the Rockets’ coach after a one-year reprieve. She is 148-103 at John Marshall. JM has a great player to start with in middle hitter/outside hitter Lilly Meister. The 6-foot-2 Meister, who’s even better known as a basketball player (will play at the University of Indiana), is one of the more dominant front-line players in the state. Sophomore Addy Timpane gives JM another strong presence at the net. She’s a strong jumper and blocker. And sophomore Elena Rietveld is another front-line player with promise. The Rockets are young. Their setter — Bailey Glandon — is also a sophomore.

LOURDES

Lourdes' Lindsey Rossow digs the ball during a Hiawatha Valley League match against Goodhue on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rochester. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Lauren Larson (first season).

Top returners: Jr. Lindsey Rossow (outside hitter); Sr. Katie Gilman (middle hitter); Sr. Ashley Flores (setter).

Top newcomers: 8th-grader Anna Wieneke (defensive specialist/outside hitter).

2021 outlook: This is definitely a rebuilding season for Lourdes and it coincides with it being the first year for Eagles coach Lauren Larson. Lourdes finished 0-8 last year. The Eagles hope to build some momentum as they returns five players from a year ago and are adding five who are eager to contribute. Seniors Katie Gilman (middle hitter) and Ashley Flores (setter) look to lead the team. Lourdes also has a promising eighth-grader on the team, Anna Wieneke, a defensive specialist.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

The Schaeffer Academy volleyball team is hoping for many more happy moments like this one from a year ago as it prepares for a new season. Post Bulletin file photo





Head coach: Rich Harris.

Top returners: Sr. Sarah Augeson (middle hitter); Sr. Faith Monson (outside hitter); Jr. Kate Friese (outside hitter; honorable mention All-Southeast Conference).

Top newcomers: Sr. Lydia Montalvo (libero); 8th-grader Blythe Morgan (setter).

2021 outlook: Schaeffer Academy looks to take a significant jump from last season, when it finished 0-11. The Lions have some players to lean on in seniors Sarah Augeson and Faith Monson, and junior Kate Friese. Augeson (middle hitter) is a tough server and has worked hard on her game. Monson is an all-around excellent athlete and is strong from anywhere around the net and a solid passer. Friese led the team in kills and passing in 2020 when she was honorable-mention All-Southeast Conference. “We are pleased to have a full season (after) so many of the things that we all lost out on last year,” Schaeffer coach Rich Harris said.