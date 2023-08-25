Rochester's 2023 high school boys cross country teams at a glance

ROCHESTER — This fall appears to be one of the deeper seasons in recent memories when it comes to high school cross country talent in Rochester.

A number of state individual qualifiers return in hopes of bringing their respective squads to a state meet. Here's a closer look at those squads as another season gets underway.

Mayo

Head coach: Kristie Kinneberg (3rd season)

Top returning runners: Sr. Ryan Gwaltney, 12 (two-time state qualifier); Sr. Lucas Olson (state qualifier).

Outlook for 2023: The return of state qualifiers Gwaltney and Lucas Olson gives the Spartans a solid 1-2 duo atop the lineup. Gwaltney won the Rochester All-City Championship last year and enters this season with the best returning time in Section 1AAA. He placed 32nd at state last year. Kinneberg is also expecting big things from freshman Will Leasure, who qualified in the 800 and 4x400 for the Kasson Track and Field Elite Meet last spring.

"We are once again looking forward to a competitive season," coach Kinneberg said. "We lost some amazing seniors, but we have a very strong sophomore and freshman class coming through that have been dedicating their off season to getting stronger. We have also seen a number of upperclassmen make big gains since last fall that should help stay us competitive in a very competitive section."

John Marshall

Head coach: Michael Sonnabend (7th season)

Top returning runners: Sr. Phillip Dahlen; So. Aiden Feda; So. Jaden Anderson.

Outlook for 2023: The Rockets return three from their varsity lineup with the most notable being senior Phillip Dahlen, who ran a respectable sub 17:20 5k last year. He will be joined by sophomore returners Aiden Feda and Jaden Anderson, as well as junior Max Nguyen, who returns after missing last year with an injury. Coach Sonnabend also was pleasantly surprised with the development of eighth-grader Layton Mathis at the team's time trials.

"Based on our time trial, this year's team is slightly ahead of last year," Sonnabend said. "With several varsity positions open, the kids are focused and pushing each other. We don't have a dominant runner and look for continuous improvement throughout the season. This team is focused and fun to work with. Our plan is to improve upon last year and continue to move the program forward."

Century

Head coach: Paul Callahan (16th season)

Top returning runners: Jr. Alexander Calvert; So. Evan Jenkins; Wyatt Grubbs; Aaron Dong.

Outlook for 2023: The Panthers look to continue to build as a program. Coach Callahan currently oversees one of the largest middle school groups this season with many taking advantage of the summer workout program. Junior Alexander Calvert is the Panthers' top returning runner. He finished 33rd in the section and will look to lead a young and hungry group that will rely on middle schoolers Gavin Wiedrich and Peter Takahashi to help compete.

"We have one of our largest middle school groups running this season. Many are returning as eighth-grade veterans and the summer mileage this season, led by our captains, has initially shown major time improvements from one year to the next," Callahan said. "Our team has enormous respect for each other and our captains have been outstanding in their inclusion of the young team. We are seeing at least two middle school athletes (Gavin and Peter) constantly performing at the varsity level, with Gavin Vogel and Wyatt Grubbs being our seniors in varsity level positions. That makes for an exciting two-three year projection in terms of our competitiveness in the Big Nine."

Lourdes

Head coach: Pete Gilman (6th season)

Top returning runners: So. Noah Johnson; Sr. Dylan Rossow; Fr. Charlie Dieck.

2023 outlook: This appears to be a big year for Lourdes. A year after having to replace the majority of a squad that reached the state meet, the Eagles spent last season gaining experience and important development. Sophomore Noah Johnson returns as the Eagles top runner, finishing 28th at the Section 1A meet and 12th at the HVL Championships last year. Johnson, Dylan Rossow and Charlie Dieck all had top-25 times in Section 1A last year.

"Most of the top seven put in a lot of summer miles," Gilman said. "If we can remain healthy we hope to be near the top of the HVL and Section 1A."

RAACHE

Head coach: Wayne Dickey (27th season)

Top returning runners: Jr. Kaden Eicher; Jr. Matthew Van Camp.

2023 outlook: With 78 participants across both the boys and girls teams, this is the largest group of cross country runners in program history. Still, the program is young. Like last year, the boys squad will be nearly all underclassmen. Juniors Kaden Eicher and Matthew Van Camp each turned in top-25 efforts at sections last year.

"We continue to gain experience and learn what it takes to compete among the top teams in the area," Dickey said. "With solid summer running coming into the the season, we hope to move (up) from sixth place in the Section 1A meet a year ago. While we may not have one runner who will be among the section leaders, I think as a team we are to be deep and everyone will be pushing others to improve day in and day out of practice."

Schaeffer Academy

Head coach: Lindsay Johnson (5th season)

Top returners: Jr. Joseph Block (19th at section meet)

2023 outlook: Joseph Block is back looking to improve on his 19th place in the section a year ago, for a young and a bit smaller than usual Schaeffer Academy squad. Senior Levi Ouren had a top-50 finish in the section meet as well last year.

"Our team is a lot smaller than it has been in the past so this year we are focusing on individual growth both physically, mentally, and spiritually," coach Johnson said. "I am looking forward to being able to concentrate more of my time working with each of my dedicated athletes."