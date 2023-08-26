Rochester's 2023 high school boys soccer teams at a glance

ROCHESTER — Last year was another memorable one when it came to the Rochester prep boys soccer scene.

Mayo reached its second consecutive state tournament, while John Marshall enjoyed its best season in nearly a decade. Lourdes made another state tournament and despite the departure of practically its entire Big Nine Conference championship team from 2021, Century proved a more than capable opponent.

All these programs look capable once again this season.

Century

Head coach: Hal Houghton (14th season)

Top returners: Sr. Aaron Zhao (midfielder, all-conference); Sr. Nick Watson (defender); Jr. Gavin Rice (midfielder); Jr. Owen Spaeth (midfielder); Jr. Alhamis Muyanja (midfield/forward); Jr. Hussein Mohamed (forward); Jr. Alejandro Fonseca (midfield/forward).

Top newcomers: Fr. Carson Niven (midfielder); Fr. Colin Norgaard (defender); So. Miles Russell (midfielder); Jr. Craig Whitney (defender).

2023 outlook: With the graduation of nearly every starter from a talented 2021 team, including Post Bulletin Player of the Year Max Comfere, the Panthers were expected to take a step back last season, but instead had a more than respectable season. They finished 7-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Nine. However, with 19 goals the now graduated Abdirisak Bulale had a lot to do with that. Yet, coach Hal Houghton is expecting a number of guys to step up alongside standout midfielder Aaron Zhao.

"We have a good mix of young guys and experienced players," Houghton said. "While Bulale’s 19 goals and seven assists will be missed, there are a number of guys who will step up. We should be more balanced and a bit stronger than last season and should be very competitive by the time sections roll around if we can avoid the injury bug. This is a very upbeat, enthusiastic group."

John Marshall

Head coach: Abdul Noor (4th season)

Top returners: Sr. Abubakar Mohamed (All-Big Nine, four goals, seven assists); Sr. Mechwa Meermarew (All-Big Nine, seven goals, nine assists); Sr. David Carter (GK); Jr. Kevin Lowery (goal, four assists); Jr. Owen Franken (midfielder, goal and three assists); So. Jonathan Boyer (forward, two goals, two assists)

Top newcomers: Fr. Elijah Sawatsky (midfielder); Fr. Lennox Robinson (defender); So. Ethan Phan (midfielder); So. Matthew Krowiorz (defender).

2023 outlook: After a major step forward with the team's most wins (10) since 2014, the Rockets look to build on that. Seniors Mechwa Meermarew and Abubakar Mohamed will be big reasons why. The two all-conference performers were more than stellar a season ago and will look to replace key departures in Ralph Nah and Jon Trajan McBroom. Meermarew and Mohamed should both provide plenty of excitement this fall.

"This 2023 JM boys team roster looks very young, energetic and hungry players, who wants to match last season," coach Noor said. "The future plan is promising and bright."

Mayo

Head coach: Tim Jennings (3rd season)

Top returners: Sr. Kymani Chitulangoma (striker, All-Big Nine, All-Section, 16 goals, seven assists); Sr. Tony Dunn (GK, nine shutouts, 58 saves); Sr. Ben Haywood (defender, three-year varsity); Jr. Juan Ibarra (midfielder, third-year varsity, All-Class AAA State Tournament Team, All-Big Nine, All-Section)

Top newcomers: Sr. Guled Ali (midfielder); Jr. Cadel Wolf (striker); Jr. Boden Young (defender).

2023 outlook: The Spartans return 18 varsity letter winners from a team that went 16-2 last season, won a Big Nine Conference title and reached the state tournament for the second consecutive season. Yet, the Spartans will have to replace 2022 Post Bulletin Player of the Year Bryan Islas-Aguirre, who was lightning in a bottle every time he touched the ball, as well as a number of key contributors on the back end. But the Spartans have one of the more electrifying players in the area in Kymani Chitulangoma. He led the way with 16 goals last year. He and midfielder Juan Ibarra are two of the reasons why the Spartans should once again see plenty of success this season.

"We lost two starters from a back line that gave up 13 goals last season and a player who was at or near the top of our team in terms of goals and assists for the last three seasons," coach Tim Jennings said. "Filling those roles will be a challenge, but we have 18 returning lettermen and several strong new players who should make an impact. We are encouraged by the level of play we’ve seen in practice and expect to have another strong season."

Lourdes

Head coach: Eric Feil (1st season)

Top returners: Jr. Sam Theobald; Jr. Jack Broadbent; Jr. Tziyon Morris; Sr. Charlie Young; Sr. Petyon Loeslie.

2023 outlook: The two-time Section 1A champs embark on a new era as Eric Feil becomes the first coach with a last name other than Kane in program history. The Eagles do return a great deal of starters from last year's team that fell in the state quarterfinals. They do lose standout McKaid Schotzko, but juniors Sam Theobald, Jack Broadbent, Tziyon Morris and seniors Charlie Young and Peyton Loeslie appear more than capable this year.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining such a well known and historically great program in Lourdes soccer," Feil said in a press release when he first took the job. "I can't wait to work with such a talented group of young men and watch them grow into their own as players and people. The opportunity to work within such a tight knit community like that at Lourdes was something I just couldn't pass up."

Lourdes senior defender Jonah Morris dribbles the ball up the field during a Class A boys soccer state semifinal on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at US Bank Stadium. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Schaeffer Academy

Head coach: Todd Nagel (20th season)

Top returners: Sr. Owen Larson; Sr. Colin Wolfe; Sr. Asher Monson; So. Luke Friese; Fr. Noah Ryder; Fr. Corbin Wolfe.

2023 outlook: The Lions are young, but do return some from last year's 4-11-1 team. Seniors Owen Larson, Colin Wolfe and Asher Monson aim to join forces with talented underclassmen Luke Friese, Noah Ryder and Corbin Wolfe to improve on that mark. Section 1A, however, is seemingly as deep as ever, meaning it will be a battle for Schaeffer.

"We are a very young team," coach Todd Nagel said. "We have some very talented players but all the players are important."