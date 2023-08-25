Rochester's 2023 high school girls cross country teams at a glance

ROCHESTER — Another cross country season is officially here.

Once again, the city of Rochester has a talented crop of female long distance runners that are eager to build on a stellar season of a year ago. Here is how the Rochester high school girls cross country squads should look this season:

Century

Head coaches: Brent McGrew (5th season); Joe Keillor (10th season)

Top returners: Jr. Jazzlyn Hanenberger (two-time state qualifier); Jr. Sopie Comfere (All-Big Nine); Sr. Addy Crow (All-Big Nine Honorable Mention); Sr. Ashley Calvert (All-Big Nine Honorable Mention); Jr. Sophia Trabuco (All-Big Nine Honorable Mention).

2023 outlook: The Panthers return a bulk of their team that finished fifth out of eight teams at the Section 1AAA meet. The leader is Hanenberger, who won her second consecutive Rochester All-City Championship and reached her second consecutive state meet, where she placed 41st. Sophia Comfere had a top-15 finish in the section last year and had a solid track season. Addy Crow, Ashley Calvert and Sophia Trabuco should see a step forward as the Panthers hope to compete for a conference title.

"We have a large group of juniors and seniors who have put in a lot of work this summer," co-coach Brent McGraw said. "So with their leadership, we are hoping to be near the top of the Big 9 Conference. To do that, we’ll have to keep everyone healthy and working together as a cohesive team. In addition, we always strive to create a love of running and hope the girls will make it a life long activity."

John Marshall

Head coach: Dakota Hiller (4th season)

Top returning runners: Fr. Abi Tri (state-qualifier as a seventh-grader); Sr. Ryana Mathis (state-qualifier).

2023 outlook: The Rockets received a big boost when Ryana Mathis developed into one of the better girls runners in Rochester last fall, in what was her first season in the sport. She qualified for the Class 3A state meet and this year hopes to team with freshman Abi Tri — who is back after getting acclimated to her new school last year. She qualified for a state as a seventh-grader at Kasson-Mantorville. Those two give coach Hiller a great duo. Hiller also likes the addition of sophomore Anna Thompson, who is making her cross country debut this year, as well as senior Anna Willman and sophomore Kate Powell.

Johns Marshall's Ryana Mathis runs in the Mayo Invitational cross country meet varsity girls race Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

"We graduated seven seniors last year who made a big impact on our varsity squad over the last few years," Hiller said. "We are hoping to fill those gaps that we lost and bridge the time gap between varsity and JV. We have a young team this year which we are excited about because we have lots of time to help them grow into the sport. We have three amazing captains as well (Ryana Mathis), Anna Willman and Kate Powell, who are great leaders and have already made an impact on the team with their work and commitment as captains."

Mayo

Head coach: Kristie Kinneberg (3rd season)

Top returning runners: Sr. Willemijn Leiner; Jr. Katrina Larson

Outlook for 2023: The Spartans are looking for another year of growth under third-year coach Kristie Kinneberg. The return of varsity runners Willemijn Leiner and Katrina Larson should help with that. Kinneberg and the Spartans are eager to see a number of underclassmen take a step up this year. One of those is eighth-grader Liz Brewer, who qualified for both the 1600- and 800-meter runs at the Kasson Track and Field Elite Middle School meet last spring.

"We are very excited about all our new eighth- and ninth-grade runners," Kinneberg said. "Our team is bigger this year and so many of the girls have put in significant time and effort to off-season training. We are very excited to see how they compete this season and hope to finish better than we have in the past few years. We are especially excited about the leadership the upperclassmen have taken on themselves. They are constantly trying to find things to do or create little things (hair ribbons, coat tags, etc.) for all their teammates."

Lourdes

Head coach: Pete Gilman (6th season)

Top returning runners: Jr. Anna Peikert (two-time state qualifier); Fr. Olivia Timbers (state-meet qualifier); Sr. Mariah Brooks.

2023 outlook: The Eagles reached the Class A state meet a year ago where they placed 10th out of 16 teams. Junior Anna Peikert returns now as a two-time state qualifier, having placed 42nd a year ago. Olivia Timber placed 11th in the section before finishing 90th at state as a freshman, while Mariah Brooks placed 115th at state. Those three give the Eagles as good of a trio as there is around. Coach Pete Gilman is expecting some big things this season.

"We have some promising youngsters," Gilman said.

RAACHE

Head coach: Wayne Dickey (27th season)

Top returning runners: Fr. Kaia Sviggum; Jr. Nessa Friess.

2023 outlook: With 78 participants across both the boys and girls teams, this is the largest group of cross country runners in program history. The girls team is wide open with a five spots available after Kaia Sviggum and Nessa Friess, who placed in the top 40 at sections last year.

"The 2023 girls team will have a much different look than a year ago," Dickey said. "It will be a season of opportunity for younger and new runners to help the varsity team. With graduation, family moves and other things, we return two runners who were part of our section (meet) team a year ago. It provides five open spots. Going into the season it is wide open for many to earn these spots. This is exciting for the newcomers and younger runners on the team. Given all of this, a top five section finish is within reach with improvement over the season."

Schaeffer Academy

Head coach: Lindsay Johnson (5th season)

Top returning runners: So. Lily Morrisey

2023 outlook: Lily Morrisey is once again tasked to lead another young Lions group to looks to continue to grow as a program. Morrisey finished 26th at sections last year as a freshman. She placed 13th as an eighth-grader.