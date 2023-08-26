Rochester's 2023 high school girls soccer teams at a glance

CENTURY

Head coach: Karen LaDue. Assistants: Scott LaDue, Jenna Bowman, John Endicott, Jon Illg.

Last year: 8-3-0 Big Nine Conference, 9-7-1 overall. Lost 1-0 in overtime to Owatonna in the first round of the Section 1, Class 3A playoffs.

Top returners: Jr. midfielder Nisha Wetter (7 goals, 8 assists); Sr. attacker Khloe Teal (4 goals, 1 assist); Sr. defender Annika Torbenson (All-Big Nine); Sr. midfielder Hayley Schwartz.

Outlook: The Panthers lost a good share of their scoring from last year, but there is still plenty to feel good about here. Century is experienced, with 11 seniors on the roster and 10 with varsity experience. There is some scoring returning. Nisha Wetter had seven goals and eight assists last year and Khloe Teal had four goals and one assist. Senior Annika Torbenson is one of the top players in the Big Nine Conference. The speedy and strong defender was all-conference the last two years. Midfielders Haylie Schwartz and Wetter were both honorable-mention all-conference. Century coach Karen LaDue is figuring on another strong season. “This is a hardworking and dedicated team of players,” LaDue said. “They are committed to doing what it takes to win. We have players coming from seven different summer teams so communication on the field is going to be important early on as we make connections. We expect to compete for the conference championship.”

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Brian Dahl. Assistants: Melanie Boyer, David Campion, Mo Belal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year: 6-8-1 Big Nine Conference, 6-9-1 overall. Lost in the first round of the Section 1, Class 3A playoffs to Lakeville South.

Top returners: Sr. outside defender Ava Adams; Jr. striker Brinn Kelley ; Jr. outside midfielder Haili Matson (4 goals); Jr. center midfielder Esme Rizzo (1 goal, 3 assists).

Outlook: There is some starting over to be done by JM, with 12 seniors from last year’s team now departed. This season there will be just one senior in the starting lineup. But there are some nice pieces here, led by senior outside defender Ava Adams, junior striker Brinn Kelly, junior Haili Matson and junior Esme Rizzo. JM coach Brian Dahl likes this team’s chemistry, which he considers crucial to having a successful season. “We have the pieces to have a successful year and just need some time to figure out where everything fits best,” Dahl said. “There will be some ups and downs this season, but I am optimistic that we can come together to have a successful season. We know that the season will be difficult, but every player is ready to stand behind each other. Having strong team chemistry and a standard of being united is going to bring a winning environment.”

Mayo's Evita Hansen (4), left, and Sofia Haakenson (11), right, and Century's Jordan Nowicki (13), center, struggle for the ball during a girls soccer match Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

MAYO

Head coach: Andre Bailey. Assistants: Dario Andrijasevic, Corey Kurek, Damon Summer, Kathryn Wolff.

Last year: 5-3-3 Big Nine Conference, 5-6-4 overall. Lost 2–0 to Farmington in the first round of the Section 1, Class 3A playoffs.

Top returners: Sr. center back Amelia Decker; Jr. defensive midfielder Evita Hansen; Sr. midfielder Jennifer Reyna; Jr. midfielder Kaia Kirkeby.

Outlook: The Spartans would like to pick up where they left off last season when they won three of their last five games, with a tie mixed in. Mayo has to replace almost its entire defensive back line. It will look to Evita Hansen (defensive midfielder) and Amelia Decker (center back) to help lead this new defense. Jennifer Reyna is a veteran midfielder who will be relied upon to distribute the ball and start Mayo’s attack. The Spartans start the season without standout midfielder Kaia Kirkeby, who is still rehabbing from a torn ACL. “This new Mayo team is young, yet there is promising talent,” Mayo coach Andre Bailey said. “We will continue to work on our style of defending and containing the ball. In addition to that, we will be working on how we move the ball up and down the field as well as how we create and capitalize on scoring opportunities. I am excited about the outlook of this new team. The first few training sessions have looked promising in the sense that I believe we can be competitive in the Big Nine Conference and against section opponents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier (21) reacts after scoring the game winning shot in overtime during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

LOURDES

Head coach: Sarah Groven. Assistant: Mike Lacine.

Last year: 5-1 Hiawatha Valley League, 12-5-1 overall. Lourdes beat Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1-0 in the Section 2, Class 2A title match. It then lost 3-0 to Breck in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Top returners: Sr. attacker Becca Cook (11 goals, 5 assists); Sr. attacker Rose Otto (11 goals, 8 assists); Sr. midfielder Bryn Billmeier; Jr. goalie Addison Lange (7 shutouts, 14 goals against); Jr. defender Anna Shedivy.

Outlook: The Eagles once again reached the state tournament last year. They graduated some strong players from that team such as top scorer Amelia Gossman and defensive stalwarts Grace Buntrock and Ellie Baudhuin. There is star power returning, though, led by attackers Becca Cook (11 goals, five assists) and Rose Otto (11 goals, eight assists). Also back is Bryn Billmeier, a midfielder who knocked in the winning goal in the section championship last year, as well as goalie Addison Lange and defender Anna Shedivy. Allison Restovich is another player who will be counted on to provide scoring. Lourdes 27th-year coach Sarah Groven believes this team has the makings for excellence. “We have a great balance of players between grades 10-12,” she said. “Our defense has some changes with the loss of Ellie Baudhuin and Grace Buntrock, but new faces such as Bryn Billmeier and the consistent play of Anna Shedivy will shut down our opponents. We have a great foundation and plenty of experience for a great season. At the same time, we have quite a few positions with new players, but we are more than excited to see how our team will develop together.”