Rochester's 2023 high school volleyball teams at a glance

CENTURY

Head coach: Nichelle Guillaume. Assistants: Mikala Hora, Jess Stellmaker, Kortnie Bailey, Haley Gillespe, Lauren Wood.

Last year: 10-2 Big Nine Conference, 26-5 overall. Century lost 3-0 to Mayo in the first round of the Section 1AAAA tournament.

Top returners: Sr. outside hitter Ella Zmolek (174 kills); Sr. libero Kaitlyn Meincke (477 digs); Sr. setter Megan Lund (802 assists); Jr. outside hitter Ava Decker (101 kills, 78 digs).

Outlook: Century graduated two great middle hitters last year, Paige Decker and Elise Jensen. Decker had 368 kills and 46 blocks and Jensen 192 kills and 38 blocks. But the Panthers retained some terrific players, led by outside hitter Ella Zmolek (174 kills), libero Kaitlyn Meincke (477 digs), setter Megan Lund (802 assists) and outside hitter Ava Decker (101 kills, 78 digs). And this is a veteran team, with all of those stars multi-year starters. Century coach Nichelle Guillaume likes this group a lot. “The first thing that comes to mind is their dedication and hard work, (and that) this team supports each other and is committed to getting better every day,” Guillaume said. “They have worked really hard in the pre-season and there's a drive to accomplish some great things this season. I couldn't ask for a better group of players to take on the 2023 season.”

MAYO

Head coach: Deb Frederick. Assistants: Emily Ellson, Juke Edwards, Mary Gergen, Laura Priebe.

Last year: 10-2 Big Nine Conference, 23-6 overall. Mayo lost 3-0 to Northfield in the semifinals of the Section 1, 4A tournament.

Top returners: Sr. setter/hitter Jadyn Lester (52 aces, 164 kills, 360 assists, 166 digs); Sr. middle blocker Ava Miller (156 kills, 68 blocks); Sr. Alexa Carlstrom designated sitter/libero (26 aces, 320 digs).

Outlook: Mayo advanced the furthest of the Rochester teams in the Section 1-4A playoff, making it the semifinals. The Spartans graduated some key pieces from that 23-6 squad, including Hannah Hanson. But it retained three standouts, seniors Jadyn Lester (setter/hitter), Ava Miller (middle blocker) and Alexa Carlstrom (libero). Lester and MIller are lethal up front and combined for 320 kills last year. Carlstrom is excellent in the back. Also now joining the mix on a consistent basis will be middle blocker Reilyn Schoenfelder and libero Claire Siems. “They both bring a lot to the team in work ethic, team communication and skill,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. “We will serve tough and focus on defense. For us to be successful we need to do the little things and play consistently. This team is a close-knit group that competes and supports each other.”

Mayo's Jadyn Lester (11) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Stewartville 3-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Bailey Brand. Assistants: Chayse Paulson, Andria King, Breanna Bly.

Last year: 3-8 Big Nine Conference, 10-14 overall.

Top returners: Sr. pin hitter Addison Timpane (252 kills); Jr. middle hitter Laynie Meister (6-feet-2); Sr. setter Bailey Glandon (402 assists).

Outlook: The Rockets are trying to change their focus this season, going from an offense-heavy team to one that stresses defense. Laynie Meister, Addison Timpane and Elena Rietveld all play in the front row and all will be crucial in trying to shut down opposing offenses. Serennie Lam and Kaelyn Johnson are also crucial to the defense as third-year varsity players. The Rockets are loaded with three and four-year varsity players who coach Bailey Brand said are hungry to compete. “This team has a lot of maturity and experience that comes with being on a varsity team that long,” Brand said. “I am excited for what this group will accomplish. For many of these girls this is their last year, and they are ready to leave everything out on the court. I look forward to many competitive games and exciting upsets.”

LOURDES

Head coach: Lauren Larson. Assistants: Lauri Bowlin, Sarah Walker.

Last year: 0-8 Hiawatha Valley League, 7-16 overall.

Top returners: Jr. outside hitter Leah Wieneke (43 service aces, 23 blocks, 226 assists).

Outlook: Volleyball at Lourdes has mostly struggled for years but second-year coach Lauren Larson believes steps are being taken. “We are still in the rebuilding stage of our volleyball program, but our level of play continues to improve,” said Larson, whose team was 0-8 in the rugged Hiawatha Valley League last year and 7-16 overall. The Eagles have a new setter, Ella Dahl. She’s just an eighth-grader, but Larson says she’s up for the challenge. Leah Wieneke and Lily Davick are both strong hitters, Wieneke on the outside and Davick in the middle. “We’ll continue to work on our communication and composure out on the court,” Larson said. “We’re really excited to see what this group can do. We have a team that put in a ton of work over the off-season, are excited about the game of volleyball, and are great teammates on top of it. One thing I’m sure of is that we’re going to show up and compete every night.”

Lourdes' Leah Wieneke (6) hits the ball during a volleyball game against St. Charles on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Head coach: Katie Lanners. Assistant: Rich Harris.

Last year: 1-13 Southeast Conference, 2-19 overall. Schaeffer lost 3-1 in the first round of the Section 1, Class 1A tournament last year to Glenville-Emmons.

Top returners: Sr. middle hitter Thea Bothun (28 blocks); So. middle hitter Blythe Morgan.

Outlook: The Lions are looking for a year of growth, with a number of new players in their varsity lineup. There has been some height added to the starting group which should give more of a presence up front. Senior middle hitter Thea Bothun is the top returning player. She had 28 blocks last season. “I am looking forward to a season of growth with many young and/or new players in our lineup,” Schaeffer coach Katie Lanners said. “The team is working hard and is anxious to learn and improve on the court. I am excited to see their efforts pay off as the season progresses.”