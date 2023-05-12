Rochester's Wilkins to take his elite fencing skills to high-end college program

ROCHESTER — Basketball and track and field used to be Mateo Wilkins’ two favorite activities.

But about six years after being introduced to fencing, Wilkins’ favorites list gradually shifted.

Wilkins came upon the sport of fencing in the fourth grade, introduced to it by his father, Kamau Wilkins, who’d discovered it through the Youth Enrichment League.

Kamau has coached Mateo ever since in the sport. And ever since, his son has improved and fallen for the only sport that features sword fighting.

The Rochester John Marshall senior has improved so much that he’s now regarded by many as the top high school fencer in Minnesota. Mateo won the Minnesota High School Fencing Club Championships title as a junior, then repeated that this past February.

All of that led to what happened in April, with Mateo committing to compete in the sport in college, choosing Division III Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis.

Lawrence is one of the few schools in the country that offers fencing and does much of its competing against Division I programs, in the same Central Collegiate Fencing Conference as Ohio State and Northwestern and also a frequent competitor of Notre Dame’s.

“It is a strong program,” Mateo said. “I’m not 100 percent where I’ll rank in terms of skill level. Hopefully I’ll be able to learn from everyone there. I’m sure it’s going to be a big jump for me and that I’ll have to adjust. But I think my athleticism sets me aside from most fencers.”

That athleticism is both natural and has been built through his years as a basketball and track-and-field athlete at John Marshall.

Mateo Wilkins shares an embrace with his father and coach, Kamau Wilkins, after winning the Minnesota High School Fencing Championships at Holy Family High School on Feb. 26, 2022. Contributed / Heidi Wilkins

Wilkins has narrowed his athletic concentration to fencing and track and field now, with fencing his No. 1. The 6-foot, 170-pounder still believes there is much to learn in fencing and has set many of his past pursuits aside to get there.

“I’m still trying to get better at the technical part of the game,” Wilkins said. “In that area, I am still pretty raw. I’m still learning new things every time I go to a big tournament. I definitely do want to improve the technical part, and I can always get faster and stronger.”

Wilkins’ goal is to be as prepared as possible in his fencing craft when he first sets foot in the Lawrence University program. That in mind, he is taking this next school year as a “gap” year, staying in Rochester and preparing himself for what is ahead at Lawrence.

His plan is to keep working with his father in fencing as well as with Lawrence coach Eric Momberg, attending Momberg’s fencing camps when he can.

He’s doing that with big things in mind.

“I want to achieve lots of goals,” Wilkins said. “There are a lot of different competitions out there. And I want to eventually be a national NCAA champion.”