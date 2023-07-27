Rochester's Wyatt Honecker among best teenage bowlers in the U.S.

ROCHESTER — Wyatt Honecker’s interest in bowling was piqued while strapped into his high chair, eating dinner as a 2-year-old.

The chair lifted him high enough that he could see the family television. On at least one of the days he was watching, the television was tuned into a professional bowling competition.

Honecker sure liked the looks of the ball spinning towards the pins before it sent them crashing.

That was the start of things. Fifteen years later, Honecker is a bowling junkie. And in his age group, he’s among the country’s best in the sport.

Evidence is that he averaged a 242 score between the years 2021 and 2022. That was the nation’s best in that span for bowlers 17 and under.

The United States Bowling Congress awarded him for the feat.

“I didn’t know the award existed,” said Honecker, who’ll be a senior this fall at Rochester Mayo. “I got home one day and there was a letter from the USBC saying congrats, I had the highest male average for those under the age of 18.”

Honecker hasn’t just stumbled into bowling greatness, although it felt like it in the beginning.

Wyatt Honecker practices on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Bowlocity in Rochester. “The best tip I can give is to make sure to follow through,” Honecker said. “Most people are stiff and stop their arm right as they release the ball.” Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Honecker was a quick study in bowling, showing considerable skill as a 6-year-old when he was introduced to the sport. It was then that Gene Glorvigen took note of the young prodigy.

Honecker was bowling at Bowlocity, where Glorvigen is the owner. The 67-year-old Glorvigen is also a USBC-sanctioned bowling coach, having directed kids the last 30-plus years.

It didn’t take Glorvigen long to see that he might have something special in Honecker. There was an obvious athleticism about this young kid. His immediate love for the game also showed through, and has never lapsed.

“Wyatt did one of our bowling classes when he was 6,” Glorvigen said. “He was the youngest one there, with the others mostly between 12 and 15. He just embraced the game. And I could see he had good talent. He was athletic, with a great rhythm and smoothness to his approach (the steps taken before releasing the ball).”

Glorvigen has coached and watched Honecker progress ever since that initial introduction.

“He saw that I had some skills as a 6-year-old and just kind of stuck with me,” Honecker said. “He is a great coach. He’s taught me a lot of things that I’d never even thought about before. He made me the bowler I am now.”

That bowler is one who just returned from Indianapolis, site of the July 10-23 Junior Gold Championships. He returned feeling humbled yet inspired.

The national tournament didn’t go well for Honecker as he finished well back in the pack in his age group.

But part of Honecker’s greatness was once again revealed as he had this rare struggle. He came home having regarded the experience as a perfect learning one, a mindset and approach that he’s forever embraced and used in his favor.

“I didn’t do very well in Indianapolis, but there are definitely many things that I can take away from it,” Honecker said. “Overall, I’m happy that I learned a lot of things.”

That willingness to learn, above all, is what Glorvigen says sets Honecker apart. He said he had it when he first started working with him as a 6-year-old and still has it today.

Wyatt Honecker practices on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Bowlocity in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

A willingness to try new things has allowed Honecker to build his game, one piece at a time. Failure and struggle has led to greatness.

“Wyatt is as sound as can be,” Glorvigen said. “He’s worked at it and accepted coaching. He’s always accepted critiques and change and has always been willing to change. He’s been willing to take a step back (as he makes adjustments) and able to raise the bar going forward.”

Honecker, who has already rolled a staggering 11 perfect 300 games in his career as well as won a USBC state championship, is in the sport for the long haul. He intends to go to a college that offers bowling and hopefully a scholarship will come along with it.

From there, his hopes are even more grand. His ultimate goal is to be a professional bowler, something that Glorvigen believes is achievable.

But whatever happens, wherever the game takes him, he’s going to keep bowling. He can’t get enough.

“It never gets old,” Honecker said. “I just enjoy it so much. It brings me joy.”