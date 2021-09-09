SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rockets hope to regroup against Austin after tough opening night

After getting overwhelmed in its opener by an incredibly powerful Mankato West team, John Marshall takes on 0-1 Austin on Friday night in Big Southeast Red football.

110620.S.RPB.JM.AUSTIN.FB.08801.jpg
John Marshall's Trevale Moe (2) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during a football game against Austin Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Post Bulletein file photo / Joe Ahlquist
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
September 09, 2021 01:02 PM
AUSTIN at JOHN MARSHALL

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Records: JM is 0-1 in the Big Southeast Red and 0-1 overall. Austin is also 0-1, 0-1.

Last meeting: John Marshall beat Austin 43-24 last season.

Last game: John Marshall was overwhelmed in its opener, falling to state-champion hopeful Mankato West 61-0. Austin lost 21-20 to Northfield.

Austin notes: Austin had a late drive come up short in its 21-20 loss to Northfield. The Packers did show some good signs, though. Their offensive and defensive lines were both effective and Austin got 163 yards rushing from Joseph Walker. That included a 64-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Jack Lang was up and down, completing 6 of 14 passes for 77 yards. Northfield rushed for 202 yards and passed for 130. The Packers are coming off a 1-6 season and like JM, have low numbers.

John Marshall notes: The Rockets may have faced the best team in the state in their opener, Mankato West. It wasn’t a pretty matchup. West, showing off all of its speed and strength, led 55-0 at halftime, then finished a 61-0 winner. JM managed almost nothing offensively against West’s relentless attack and had five of its six running backs and quarterbacks finish with negative yards rushing. Quarterback Gunnar Dokken was 8 for 24 passing with four interceptions. . .In facing Austin, JM has a much better opportunity. The Rockets beat Austin 43-24 last year, though it graduated many of those players. . .JM has had a bunch of injuries already and may be down three offensive linemen against Austin. One player who is back this week is the Rockets’ top lineman, 6-foot-4, 305-pound Ben Laack. He'd been battling a knee injury.

Coach Kevin Kirkeby says: “Austin is much improved from last year; they’re big and physical and their running back (Walker) runs incredibly hard. We have to be more physical on the line. Mankato West owned us there. And we have to be able to run the ball. On defense, we have to tackle. We had way too many missed tackles against West.”

-- Pat Ruff, Post Bulletin

