Roe, Carter-Kleven push Lourdes past Luverne in Kiwanis opener

PB's 3 STARS OF DAY 1

3. Tim Chalmers, Albert Lea: The junior forward scored twice and added one assist in the Tigers' 5-1 win against Bloomington Kennedy.

2. Xander Carter-Kleven, Lourdes: The sophomore goalie looked calm and collected in making 23 saves in the Eagles' nail-biting 2-1 win against Luverne.

1. Jack Roe, Lourdes: The freshman stepped up in a big situation, scoring both of the Eagles' goals in their victory against Luverne. Roe now has three goals and five points in eight games this season.

The Rochester Lourdes boys hockey team has eight talented seniors on its roster.

The Eagles are finding out that they have some excellent underclassmen, too, who can hold their own at the varsity level.

"They’re really buying into the system," Lourdes head coach Jeff True said of the Eagles underclassmen, a group that includes six sophomores, two freshmen and an eighth-grader. "They’re talented, skilled players, but I think the big thing for them right now is to bear down and figure out how to play defensive hockey, system hockey, and knowing that, at the Bantam level you can maybe take a shift or two off, and maybe get caught in the train tracks where your feet aren't moving. At the high school level, your feet always have to be going."

Two of those young players stepped up in a big way on Tuesday.

Sophomore goalie Xander Carter-Kleven continued his outstanding start to the season, stopping 23 shots in Lourdes' 2-1 win against Luverne in an opening-round game of the Kiwanis Festival Blue Division at Graham Arena IV.

Both of Lourdes' goals came from another of those underclassmen: Hard-working freshman forward Jack Roe, his second and third goals of the season.

"For Jack to score two goals tonight, he's a pretty dynamic freshman for us," True said. "He's gritty, he works hard, has sizne and speed. A lot of it isn't flashy, but he gets to the front of the net and finds those tough goals. That's how he got two of 'em tonight."

Lourdes started off flat in the first period, which ended with the score at 0-0. The Eagles (7-1-0) had gone on the road 10 days ago and defeated Luverne 4-0. That, coupled with a lackluster practice on Monday, concerned the Eagles coaching staff.

"I think for teenagers it might be easy to overlook an opponent sometimes, especially when you come off a 4-0 victory 10 days ago," True said, "but we have to be better than we were.

"We didn’t have a good practice (Monday), so I had a bad feeling we might be facing a bit of a Christmas hangover. But its OK, we still found a way to get things done and come out with a win."

Carter-Kleven was a big reason why they came out with that win. The sophomore improved to 6-1-0 this season, with an excellent 2.00 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and three shutouts. He was poised and square to the puck throughout, and was sharp late in the third, as Luverne pushed to tie the score.

"I told the boys between periods it’s hard because they sometimes get a little complacent when he’s out on the ice," True said. "They know he’s going to make the big saves, but we can’t keep leaving him in those positions.

"The goal we gave up, someone was just on the back door uncovered, it certainly wasn’t his fault. He played well enough to earn another shutout tonight, but he understands it's a team game and he’s made some big saves for us."

Lourdes faces Bloomington Kennedy at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the second day of Blue Division round-robin play. Luverne plays Albert Lea at 5 p.m.

LOURDES 2, LUVERNE 1

Luverne 0-1-0 — 1

Lourdes 0-1-1 — 2

Luverne: Brock Behrend 1 goal; Patrick Kroski 1 assist; Zachary Kruse 1 assist. Goalie : Tyler Arends 28 saves (30 shots).

Lourdes: Jack Roe 2 goals; Peyton Loeslie 2 assists; AJ Ritter 1 assist. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 23 saves (24 shots).

Albert Lea 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1: Albert Lea scored three times in the first period, including once just 3:42 into the game, en route to a convincing victory against Kennedy. The win is the third in a row for the Tigers, who improved to 5-2-0 overall.

Tim Chalmers scored twice for the Tigers and added one assist, for a three-point game. Max Edwin also had a multi-point game for Albert Lea, with one goal and one assist.

Bloomington Kennedy dropped to 0-6-1 overall; Clayton Deutsch scored the Eagles' lone goal.

Dakota Jahnke made 29 saves for Albert Lea to earn the victory and improve to 5-2-0 as a starter this season.

Kennedy's Dominick Walton made 25 saves in defeat.

Albert Lea faces Luverne at 5 p.m. today at Graham IV, while Kennedy meets Rochester Lourdes at 7:15 p.m.

ALBERT LEA 5, KENNEDY 1

Albert Lea 3-1-1 — 5

Kennedy 0-0-1 — 1

Albert Lea: Mason Studier 1 assist; Tim Chalmers 2 goals, 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 1 goal; Derrel Laite 1 goal; Jared Turrubiartes 1 assist. Goalie : Dakota Jahnke 29 saves (30 shots).