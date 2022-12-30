99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rotary boys basketball tournament roundup: Lourdes closes strong to rally past Bloomington Kennedy

Lourdes rallies for victory while Lake City finishes 2-0 in Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic.

Lake City vs. St. Croix Central Boys Basketball Rotary Holiday
Lake City's Ryan Heise (22) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Heise scored a game-high 23 points to lead Lake City to a 59-44 victory.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
December 30, 2022 04:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This article will be updated later today with additional game information and boxscores.

ROCHESTER — After a strong start, the Lourdes boys basketball team needed a big finish as well on Friday at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic and the Eagles delivered.

Lourdes overcame a seven-point deficit in the final five minutes of play to nip Bloomington Kennedy 57-55 on the final day of the final Rotary Holiday Classic. This is the final year of the tournament after a 34-year run.

After trailing 52-45, Lourdes closed the game with a 12-3 run to post the victory.

“I think we just started playing a little bit harder and guys maybe looked to trap corners a little bit more,” Lourdes coach Eric Larson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Adeng-Kur hit a 3-pointer with 3:47 left to pull the Eagles within 52-50. Lourdes then scored its final seven points at the line. Samuel Theobald, who finished with 13 points, hit two free throws to snap a 54-54 tie with 35 seconds left.

Aidan Jahns , who led Lourdes with 19 points, was 3-for-4 at the line down the stretch.

Kennedy, which finished the tournament 0-2, had a steal and three-quarter court shot at the buzzer, but it was well of the mark.

Lourdes (4-4 and 1-1 in the tournament) got off to a great start and led by a dozen in the first 10 minutes of the game.

“Not only were we pressuring them and turning them over, but we were converting on those turnovers early on,” Larson said. “And we were doing the same thing later on in the game.”

Lourdes senior starter Parker Dunham missed the tournament with an ankle injury. He has not played in a week and a half and will X-rays in the near future to determine the extent of the injury.

Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy  55
BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY (55)
Tajon Pearson 5 P; Marques Monroe 11 P, 1 3-PT; Rayzjon Walker 13 P; Isaiah Tiehi 4 P; Markus Williams 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sonte Lajeunesse-Wood 13 P, 1 3-PT; Malachi Taylor-Simmons 2 P.
LOURDES (57)
Aidan Jahns 19 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 9 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Theobald 13 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Sellner 6 P; Ethan Turja Hubbard 4 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Akinbolu 1 P.
Halftime: LOUR 34, BK 33.
Free throws: BK 12-19, LOUR 22-33.
Three-point goals: BK 3, LOUR 4.

Lake City vs. St. Croix Central Boys Basketball Rotary Holiday
Lake City's Jaden Shones (20) dribbles the ball during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake City 59, St. Croix Central (Wis.) 44

Lake City, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, rolled to victory to finish with a 2-0 record in the Rotary Holiday Classic. The Tigers are now 8-0 overall.

St. Croix, which finished the tournament 1-1, didn't have an answer for Ryan Heise, Lake City's 6-foot-9 senior guard. Heise scored a game-high 23 points, including 16 in the first half when the Tigers took a 36-27 lead.

Heise made a trio of 3-pointers. He was also 6-for-8 at the line in the first half.

Junior guard Hunter Lorenson chipped in 11 points for Lake City and Keegan Ryan, a 6-4 junior guard, added 10 points.

Lake City limited St. Croix to just 17 points in the second half. It was the second straight day of the tournament in which the Tigers had held their opponent under 20 points over the final 18 minutes of play.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLEJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
Prep
Photos: John Marshall, Fargo South/Shanley boys hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival on Dec. 30, 2022
John Marshall took on Fargo South/Shanley in a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
December 30, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 30, 2022 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes vs. Farmington Girls Basketball Rotary Holiday Classic
Prep
Rotary girls basketball roundup: Lourdes stifles struggling Farmington
Lourdes held Farmington below 16 points in the first and second halves and walked away with an easy girls basketball win on Friday in the Rotary Holiday Classic.
December 30, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes vs. Farmington Girls Basketball Rotary Holiday Classic
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Farmington girls basketball Rotary Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, 2022
Lourdes took on Farmington in a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
December 30, 2022 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist