Rotary boys basketball tournament roundup: Lourdes closes strong to rally past Bloomington Kennedy

ROCHESTER — After a strong start, the Lourdes boys basketball team needed a big finish as well on Friday at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic and the Eagles delivered.

Lourdes overcame a seven-point deficit in the final five minutes of play to nip Bloomington Kennedy 57-55 on the final day of the final Rotary Holiday Classic. This is the final year of the tournament after a 34-year run.

After trailing 52-45, Lourdes closed the game with a 12-3 run to post the victory.

“I think we just started playing a little bit harder and guys maybe looked to trap corners a little bit more,” Lourdes coach Eric Larson said.

Kevin Adeng-Kur hit a 3-pointer with 3:47 left to pull the Eagles within 52-50. Lourdes then scored its final seven points at the line. Samuel Theobald, who finished with 13 points, hit two free throws to snap a 54-54 tie with 35 seconds left.

Aidan Jahns , who led Lourdes with 19 points, was 3-for-4 at the line down the stretch.

Kennedy, which finished the tournament 0-2, had a steal and three-quarter court shot at the buzzer, but it was well of the mark.

Lourdes (4-4 and 1-1 in the tournament) got off to a great start and led by a dozen in the first 10 minutes of the game.

“Not only were we pressuring them and turning them over, but we were converting on those turnovers early on,” Larson said. “And we were doing the same thing later on in the game.”

Lourdes senior starter Parker Dunham missed the tournament with an ankle injury. He has not played in a week and a half and will X-rays in the near future to determine the extent of the injury.

Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy 55

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY (55)

Tajon Pearson 5 P; Marques Monroe 11 P, 1 3-PT; Rayzjon Walker 13 P; Isaiah Tiehi 4 P; Markus Williams 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sonte Lajeunesse-Wood 13 P, 1 3-PT; Malachi Taylor-Simmons 2 P.

LOURDES (57)

Aidan Jahns 19 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 9 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Theobald 13 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Sellner 6 P; Ethan Turja Hubbard 4 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Akinbolu 1 P.

Halftime: LOUR 34, BK 33.

Free throws: BK 12-19, LOUR 22-33.

Three-point goals: BK 3, LOUR 4.

Lake City's Jaden Shones (20) dribbles the ball during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lake City 59, St. Croix Central (Wis.) 44

Lake City, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, rolled to victory to finish with a 2-0 record in the Rotary Holiday Classic. The Tigers are now 8-0 overall.

St. Croix, which finished the tournament 1-1, didn't have an answer for Ryan Heise, Lake City's 6-foot-9 senior guard. Heise scored a game-high 23 points, including 16 in the first half when the Tigers took a 36-27 lead.

Heise made a trio of 3-pointers. He was also 6-for-8 at the line in the first half.

Junior guard Hunter Lorenson chipped in 11 points for Lake City and Keegan Ryan, a 6-4 junior guard, added 10 points.

Lake City limited St. Croix to just 17 points in the second half. It was the second straight day of the tournament in which the Tigers had held their opponent under 20 points over the final 18 minutes of play.

