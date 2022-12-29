Rotary boys basketball tournament roundup: Mayo runs record to 6-0 with win over Bloomington Kennedy

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and boxscores.

ROCHESTER — Mayo continued its winning ways in boys basketball with a 67-52 victory over Bloomington Kennedy in the opening round of the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic on Thursday.

The Spartans showed no signs of rust as they improved to 6-0 with the convincing win.

"It was nice to get a win after not playing for a little over a week," Mayo coach Braden Markham said.

Kennedy tried to play an uptempo game but the Spartans played a strong defensive contest. Mayo was also able to limit Kennedy's inside game by packing their defense in the lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I thought our guys adjusted well and played a solid all-around game," Markham said.

Isaiah Hanson and Sawyer Markham continued to lead Mayo in scoring as both average in double figures for the seasons. Hanson, who entered averaging about 25 points a game, led Mayo with 20 points and Markham added 15. The two combined for six 3-pointers, with each player hitting three.

Mayo 67, Bloomington Kennedy 52

BLOOMIINGTON KENNEDY (52)

Tajon Pearson 13 P, 1 3-PT; Marques Monore 11 P; Rayzjon Walker 16 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Tiehi 4 P; Markus Williams 2 P; Sonte Lajeunesse-Wood 3 P; Jaron Davis 2 P; Ryan Sheehan 1 P.

MAYO (67)

Sawyer Markham 15 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 20 P, 3 3-PT; Lebron See-Stadstad 2 P; Sam Hruska 8 P; Brig Poppe 6 P; Mas’ud Ghedi 1 P; Alex Gyarmaty 10 P, 1 3-PT; Kai'Ree Gadson 5 P.

Halftime: MAYO 35, BK 26.

Free throws: BK 14-21, MAYO 17-25.

Three-point goals: BK 2, MAYO 7.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, John Marshall 56

Plainview-Elgin-Millville used a stellar defensive effort in the second half to top John Marshall 64-56.

The game was tied 30-30 at the half before P-E-M, ranked No. 7 in Class AA, took control over the final 18 minutes.

“I’d say defense in the second half played really well,” P-E-M senior Aeron Stevens said. “We played great defense and that’s what really led us.”

Stevens, a 6-foot-7 forward/center led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Stevens scored 12 points in the second half.

John Marshall (2-2) hung tough trailed by just one point with 10 minutes to go at 43-42. Zach Ladu had nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half and the Rockets were still within 55-50 with just 2:31 left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadien Peters scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half and P-E-M maintain its lead at the line. The Bulldogs (3-2) made 15 of 22 free throws in the second half.

“We knocked down free throws down the stretch, which was good,” Stevens said.

Lake City 77, St. Croix Prep 48

Unbeaten Lake City shrugged off an average first half to pull away for an easy 77-48 victory over St. Croix Prep Academy.

Lake City, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, held a modest 38-30 lead at the half.

"We were settling for shots and sloppy on D (defense)," Lake City coach Greg Berge said of the first half.

The Tigers did a much better job on both ends of the court in the second half. Lake City blocked more than a half dozen shots and started getting better inside looks and baskets.

Lake City (7-0) doubled up St. Croix in the second half, 39-18.

Ryan Heise and Hunter Lorenson both scored 18 points for Lake City while Keegan Ryan added 16. The trio combined to score 29 points in the second half as they all tallied between nine and 11 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We kind of got the ball inside and didn’t take quick shots,” Lorenson said of the second half. “We moved the ball as a team and that really helped us out.”

Keegan Ryan dunks for 2 of his 16 points in Lake City's 77-48 victory over St. Croix Prep Academy at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic. pic.twitter.com/ywLCSI4uOZ — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) December 29, 2022

FRIDAY, DEC. 30 SCHEDULE

• Auditorium, Mayo Civic Center

Lake City vs. St. Croix Central (Wis.), 11 a.m.; Lourdes vs. Bloomington Kennedy, 1:15 p.m.; John Marshall vs. New Richmond (Wis.), 3 p.m.; Century vs. St. Croix Prep, 4:45 p.m.; Mayo vs. Byron, 6:30 p.m.; Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Stewartville, 8:15 p.m.