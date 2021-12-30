Rotary Classic boys basketball: Freshman hits shot at the buzzer to lift Century past Stewartville

Century freshman Caleb Bancroft didn't really have time to think, he just reacted. And the result was a game-winning shot for the Panthers on Wednesday in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic in boys basketball.

Century roared back to tie Stewartville at 45 and the Panthers got a defensive stop in the closing seconds. The Panthers pushed the ball down floor and Ethan Wills drove to the basket. His shot was off the mark, but the 6-foot-6 Bancroft grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball in the basket at the buzzer, giving Century a 47-45 victory.

“To be honest, I don’t really know what happened,” Bancroft said. “I just got it and chucked it at the rim and it went in.

“I knew I had to get it up (quickly),” he added. “(Ethan) Wills had a good move and I saw it kind of come off on the side and I just caught it and put it back.”

Century rallied to win as it closed the game with a 12-2 run.

“Just a credit to our guys,” Century coach Jacob Vetter said. “They worked their tails off. We got key stops and key buckets and they played well under pressure.”

“We just didn’t execute down the stretch,” Stewartville first-year coach Parker Lyga said. “We had two fast breaks, wide-open layups and we missed them both. Then a 50-50 call with 10 seconds left that we don’t get.”

Bancroft hit the winning shot, but Century 6-7 guard Jaden Wysocki might have hit an even bigger shot. The senior drained a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to tie the game, setting the stage for Bancroft's winning shot.

“Jaden really hit a big three there at the end and Caleb really attacked the offensive boards, especially at the finish,” Vetter said.

“The last three minutes, Century and coach Vetter, they executed and made it tough on us,” Lyga said. “Because they took the air out of the ball and got good possessions every time down.”

Defensive ace Bode Mayer suffered an ankle injury in the second half for Stewartville and had to leave the game.

“He was playing great ‘D’ all game on Jaden Wysocki, who’s probably one of the best players in our area,” Lyga said. “Then Jaden hit a big shot down the stretch. I thought we played excellent defense on it, but he rose up and made a big play. Big players make big plays.”

Bancroft finished with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“That was probably my best game so far this year,” Bancroft said. “It felt good. We had some guys out with COVID so I knew I had to step up and play a little bit of a bigger role.”

Wysocki chipped in with 12 points for the Panthers, 10 in the second half.

“It was a tough Stewartville team so it just felt good to get this win,” Bancroft said.

The Panthers (4-3 and 1-1 in the two-day tourney) were missing three varsity players due to COVID as well as three others. Guard Carter Poncelet did return from an injury to play in the tournament, however.

“We have some guys stepping into positions that they’re not used to yet,” Vetter said. “I thought today, they really brought the energy and effort.”

Sophomore Henry Tschetter paced Stewartville with 13 points and 6-7 senior Miles Hettinger added 10.

“They’re well coached and they’re good kids so it was a good battle for us,” Lyga said of Century.

Stewartville (6-3) posted a 1-1 mark in the tournament.

Century 47, Stewartville 45

STEWARTVILLE (45)

Parker Wangen 2 P; Henry Tschetter 13 P, 1 3-PT; Bode Mayer 5 P, 6 R; Tegan Malone 2 P; Miles Hettinger 10 P, 4 R; Ayden Helder 9 P; Alex Larson 2 P, 7 R; Max Barnes 4 R.

CENTURY (47)

Carter Poncelet 4 P; Jaden Wysocki 12 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Ethan Wills 6 P, 2 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 16 P, 10 R; Ryan Ohm 5 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 4 P.

Halftime: STEW 22, CENT 17.

Three-point goals: STEW 1, CENT 5. Turnovers: STEW 11, CENT 10. Rebounds: STEW 31, CENT 37.

John Marshall 50, Byron 48, OT

Tiare Young scored the winning basket in overtime to lift John Marshall past Byron in the second round of the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

The win gives the Rockets a 2-0 record in the two-day event while Byron (7-3) suffered a pair of two-point losses to Rochester teams.

John Marshall's Johnny Tong (21) dribbles between Byron's Caden Christensen (1) and Jaxon Marine (23) during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. John Marshall won the contest 50-48 in overtime. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Young finished the contest with seven points.

Logan Tuckner scored six of his 14 points in the overtime session for JM, all at the line. Tuckner made 6 of 8 free throws in the extra session.

Tyler Smith also scored 14 points for the Rockets.

Trent DeCook led Byron with 14 points.

John Marshall 50, Byron 48, OT

BYRON (48)

Caden Christenson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Reid Bielen 6 P, 2 3-PT; Tyler Connelly 6 P, 1 3-PT; Trent DeCook 14 P; James Durst 6 P; Jaxon Marine 7 P, 5 R; Nick Netzke 2 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (50)

Logan Tuckner 14 P, 2 3-PT; Hassan Mohammed 2 P; Tyler Smith 14 P; Gunnar Dokken 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tiare Young 7 P; Johnny Tong 5 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Ladu 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: JM 24, BYR 21. Regulation: Tied at 42.

Free throws: BYR 10-18, JM 9-14.

Three-point goals: BYR 4, JM 5.

Mayo 70, Lake City 63

Mayo was missing four starters, but the Spartans rose to the occasion to defeat Lake City and finish 2-0 in the Rotary Holiday Classic.

The Spartans were missing Jay Knoepke (ankle) and Alex Miller (knee) with injuries and two others were sidelined due to COVID issues.

Isaiah Hanson was Mayo's lone regular starter in the lineup and he had a huge game with 24 points, 15 in the second half. Hanson went 10-for-10 at the line, 6-for-6 in the second half, and the Spartans finished 20-for-29 as a team.

"We had guys fill in and they did the little things," Mayo coach Braden Markham said.

Sophomore Sawyer Markham scored a career-high 13 points and he made a trio of 3-pointers while William Kipp had eight points for Mayo (4-2).

Justin Wohlers scored a game-high 25 points for Lake City and he made four 3-pointers. Hunter Lorenson added 15 points. Four players hit double figures for the Tigers, but they were the only players who scored for Lake City (5-2). The Tigers went 1-1 in the tournament.

Mayo 70, Lake City 63

MAYO (70)

William Kipp 8 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 24 P, 2 3-PT; Sawyer Markham 13 P, 3 3-PT; Rees Grimsrud 6 P, 1 R; Lebron See-Stadstad 1 P; Sam Hruska 2 P; Mas’ud Ghedi 3 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 7 P; Kole Forsthoffer 6 P.

LAKE CITY (63)

Hunter Lorenson 15 P; Keegan Ryan 13 P; Justin Wohlers 25 P, 4 3-PT; Ryan Heise 10 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 33, LC 31.

Free throws: MAYO 20-29, LC 7-8.

Three-point goals: MAYO 7, LC 6.

Lourdes 49, New Richmond, Wis. 44

Aidan Jahns made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead Lourdes to victory.

The Eagles (5-5) close the tourney with a 1-1 mark.

Jahns also pulled down four rebounds. Dillung Kullang had 12 points and four rebounds for Lourdes while Parker Dunham collected 11 points and five rebounds.

The Eagles held New Richmond to 13 points in the first half as they built an 11-point lead.

Jahns and Kullang both hit two 3-pointers in the second half as the Eagles held off New Richmond.

Lourdes 49, New Richmond, Wis. 44

NEW RICHMOND (44)

Reis Hidde 7 P, 1 3-PT; Cullen Leas 6 P, 2 3-PT; RJ Amundson 2 P; Drew Effertz 7 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Jarchow 11 P, 1 3-PT; George Schroeder 2 P; Jacob Hagman 3 P; Jaxon Altena 6 P.

LOURDES (49)

Nathan Renier 9 P, 4 ; Luke Bigler 2 P, 1 R; Aidan Jahns 15 P, 5 R, 4 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 12 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT;Parker Dunham 11 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LOUR 24, NR 13.

Free throws: NR 7-14, LOUR 6-13.

Three-point goals: NR 5, LOUR 7.

St. Croix Central, Wis. 65, St. Croix Prep 48

Connor Nilssen made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lift St. Croix Central past St. Croix Prep in the second round of Rotary play.

St. Croix Central (7-1) finished the tourney with a 1-1. St. Croix Prep (3-5) also went 1-1 in the tournament.

Nilssen scored 15 points in the first half as St. Croix built a 34-27 lead at the break. Trae Widiker added 12 points for St. Crox Central, eight in the second half.

Christian Nelson paced St. Croix Prep with 14 points, 10 in the second half.

