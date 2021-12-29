Rotary Classic: Mayo holds on to nip Byron in tourney opener

Mayo and Byron both had a learning experience on Tuesday in the opening round of the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic in boys basketball. And it was Mayo that came away with a victory.

The Spartans built a 45-29 lead at the half and held off hard-charging Byron 69-67 in one of five boys basketball games played a Mayo Civic Center. The final round continues with five more games Wednesday.

“This is good because it gives us experience,” Mayo junior KaiRee Gadson said. “So I feel like this was a really good game for us. We probably could have won by 20 or more, but it’s good.”

Mayo looked like it would run away with the game in the first half as the Spartans knocked down 8 of 9 3-pointers and led by as many as 20 points.

“Mayo shot really well in the first half and we had a lot of offensive and defensive miscues,” Byron coach Kyle Finney said. “And a good team like Mayo will capitalize on that. We just couldn’t get out of our own way that first half with turnovers and missed opportunities.”

Makuei Riek scored all 12 of his points in the first half for Mayo and Gadson had nine of his 20 in the first 18 minutes.

“I think we moved the ball really well the first half and played great team defense the first half,” Mayo coach Braden Markham said. “The second half I don’t know what happened to our team defense, it wasn’t there. I was really disappointed in our effort in the second half. And lack of execution and taking care of the ball on offense in the second half.”

Byron was able to pound the ball inside in the second half and forwards James Durst (11 points) and Jaxon Marine (10) combined for 21 points while Trenton DeCook drained a trio of 3-pointers. Marine finished with 18 points and Durst had 17 points and eight rebounds.

“That’s kind of our strength, post play and rebounding,” Finney said. “So we continued to do that. We just couldn’t knock down the extra big shot when we needed to, or get the extra stop.”

The Bears chipped away and were within 69-67 with six seconds left. Byron had two chances to tie or win. One inside shot was tipped away and then Mayo broke up a play with eight-tenths of a second left.

“I think we just played as a team down toward the end,” Gadson said. “Some bad decisions really cost us, but toward the end the coach told us to play good defense as a team and we got it done.”

“I feel good about those two (defensive stops), but the rest of the half I wasn’t too impressed with our guys to be honest,” Markham said.

Mayo lost two starters to injury in the first half as Alex Miller went down with a knee injury and Jay Knoepke twisted his ankle.

“We definitely missed those two guys,” Markham said. “It’s just next guy up and we’ll have to move forward with what we’ve got.”

Byron switched to a 3-2 zone defense and held Mayo to 24 points in the second half.

“Our bad play in the second half really came from getting too comfortable,” Gadson said. “The team (Byron) going into the 3-2 (zone), we really haven’t worked on that. But after this, I think we’re really going to work on that.”

The loss drops Byron, the defending Section 1AAA champions, to 7-2.

“They’re growing and building, so it’s good to be in a contest like this,” Finney said. “It’s great playing Mayo, they play hard-nosed basketball, which we’re used to, we just didn’t respond well in the first half.”

Mayo (3-2) will play Lake City in the final round of the Rotary Classic on Wednesday.

Mayo 69, Byron 67

BYRON (67)

Tyler Connelly 10 P, 5 R; Trent DeCook 14 P, 4 3-PT; James Durst 17 P, 8 R; Jaxon Marine 18 P, 5 R; Nick Netzke 8 P, 7 R.

MAYO (69)

Jayson Knoepke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 12 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 13 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Yaih Marial 8 P; KaiRee Gadson 20 P, 4 R, 4 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 3 P, 1 3-PT; Michael Ellingson 5 P, 5 R; Kole Forsthoffer 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 45, BYR 29.

Free throws: BYR 0-6, MAYO 4-10. Field goals: BYR 31-64, MAYO 27-51

Three-point goals: BYR 4, MAYO 11. Rebounds: BYR 34, MAYO 30. Turnovers: BYR 14, MAYO 17.

St. Croix Prep 65, Lourdes 61

Lourdes held a slim 33-31 lead at the half before St. Croix Prep rallied in the second half to win a close contest.

The Lions used good balance with five players scoring between eight and 17 points. Peyton Gremmels led the way with 17 points and he made a trio of 3-point shots.

Lourdes' Luke Bigler (2) dribbles past St. Croix Prep's Peyton Gremmels (3) during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. St. Croix Prep beat Lourdes 65-61. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lourdes also had very good scoring balance as the Eagles had four players score in double figures. Dillung Kullang and Luke Bigler scored 14 points each for Lourdes while Nathan Renier had 13 and Parker Dunham chipped in with 12.

Dunham knocked down three 3-pointers and pulled down six rebounds. Renier and Kullang had four rebounds each.

St. Croix Prep 65, Lourdes 61

ST. CROIX PREP (65)

Christian Nelson 13 P, 1 3-PT; Cade Hanson 10, 1 3-PT; Peyton Gremmels 17 P, 3 3-PT; Bjorn Benson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Nelson 4 P; Benjamin Myers 8 P, 1 3-PT.

LOURDES (61)

Nathan Renier 13 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Luke Bigler 14 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 5 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 14 P, 4 R; Nick Bowron 3 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Parker Dunham 12 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: LOUR 33, STCP 31.

Free throws: STCP 11-17, LOUR 8-14.

Three-point goals: STCP 7, LOUR 7.

Stewartville 63, St. Croix Central, Wis. 53

Miles Hettinger had 15 points and 13 rebounds as Stewartville handed St. Croix Central, Wis., its first loss of the season.

Tegan Malone scored 11 points for Stewartvile, which built a 32-21 lead at the half. Henry Tschetter had nine points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (6-2).

Colin Hackbarth drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for St. Croix Central (8-1).

Stewartville 63, St. Croix Central, Wis. 53

STEWARTVILLE (63)

Henry Tschetter 9 P, 7 R; Jason Shindelar 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Bode Mayer 8 P, 3 R; Tegan Malone 11 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Miles Hettinger 15 P, 13 R, 1 3-PT; Ayden Helder 6 P, 3 R; Alex Larson 8 P, 5 R; Max Barnes 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT.

ST. CROIX CENTRAL (53)

Colin Hackbarth 17 P, 3 R, 5 3-PT; Trae Widiker 10 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Nicolas Harvey 5 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Karter Laventure 4 P, 2 R; Connor Nilssen 8 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Carson Hinzman 9 P, 8 R.

Halftime: STEW 32, STCC 21.

Free throws: STEW 2-12, STCC 11-18.

Three-point goals: STEW 5, STCC 8.

John Marshall 68, New Richmond, Wis. 58

John Marshall opened the game with a 17-3 run and held off New Richmond, Wis., in first-round play.

Logan Tuckner and Tyler Smith both had big games for the Rockets and each player went 4-for-5 at the line for the Rockets.

Smith scored a game-high 23 points to pace JM and Tuckner followed with 20 points.

Tiare Young chipped in with 11 points for the Rockets, who led 35-24 at the half, and Gunnar Dokken hit a big 3-pointer late in the game to keep JM in control.

The Rockets (3-1) have now won three straight games while New Richmond slips to 2-4.

John Marshall 68, New Richmond, Wis. 58

NEW RICHMOND (58)

Reis Hiddle 12 P, 2 3-PT; Cullen Lease 5 P, 1 3-PT; RJ Amundsen 6 P; Drew Effertz 10 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Jarchow 4 P; Sam Heinecke 2 P; Greg Schroeder 6 P; Jacob Hagman 4 P; Jaxon Altena 9 P, 1 3-PT.

JOHN MARSHALL (68)

Logan Tuckner 20 P, 2 3-PT; Hassan Mohammed 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Smith 23 P, 1 3-PT; Gunnar Dokken 4 P, 1 3-PT; Tiare Young 11 P, 1 3-PT; Johnny Tong 3 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Ladu 4 P.

Halftime: JM 35, NR 24.

Free throws: NR 9-13, JM 9-12.

Three-point goals: NR 5, JM 7.

Lake City 67, Century 51

Keegan Ryan had a big night with 17 points and 14 rebounds as Lake City toppled Century in the final game of the opening round.

Sophomore Hunter Lorenson paced Lake City with 19 points while Justin Wohlers had 12 points and six rebounds and 6-foot-8 junior Ryan Heise drained a trio of 3-pointers and had 11 points.

Ethan Wills and Ryan Ohm scored 10 points each for Century while Caleb Bancroft and Carter Poncelet both had nine points.

Century drops to 3-3 with the loss while Lake City improves to 5-1 and has won four straight.

Lake City 67, Century 51

LAKE CITY (67)

Hunter Lorenson 19 P; Keegan Ryan 17 P, 14 R, 1 3-PT; Zach Dather 6 P, 2 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 12 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Ryan Heise 11 P, 3 3-PT.

CENTURY (51)

Carter Poncelet 9 P, 2 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 4 P; Ethan Wills 10 P, 3 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 9 P, 5 R; Ryan Ohm 10 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Luke Kottom 6 P, 5 R; Jack Eustice 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LC 32, CENT 18.

Free throws: LC 7-9, CENT 7-17.

Three-point goals: LC 8, CENT 8.

